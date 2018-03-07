Dunlop Motorcycle Tires

Due the wide varieties of OEM motorcycle tire sizes, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has released new tires across its Sportmax and Elite 4 touring series lineups.

Introduced last year as a followup to the Q3, the Sportmax Q3+ hypersport radial tire is now available in 110/70ZR17 and 150/60ZR17 sizes to fit some small-displacement sport bikes, such as the KTM RC390 and 390 Duke, BMW G310R, and new Kawasaki Ninja 400.

For the 2018 MotoAmerica racing season, the new Q3+ sizes will be featured on all the Junior Cup class machines.

On the performance touring end of the Sportmax family, the Roadsmart III offers big news for street-oriented adventure riders with several new sizes. The new 110/80R19 and 150/70R17 fit many midsize to larger adventure bikes, such as the Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 1000, some Yamaha Super Teneres, Triumph Tigers and many years of the BMW R1100GS, R1150GS and R1200GS.

The new 120/70ZR19, paired with the existing 170/60ZR17 Roadsmart III, fits the newer BMW R1200GS and KTM 1190 Adventure and 1290 Super Adventure bikes.

Now those who ride primarily on the street can experience the benefits of the Roadsmart III—sport-tire-level grip, high mileage, outstanding wet-weather performance, great overall handling and excellent ride quality.

For touring riders, Dunlop has expanded the size range of the popular Elite 4 to include 110/90-18 and 150/80-16 front tires. Already available in sizes to fit hundreds of motorcycles from new Gold Wings to bikes dating back to the early 1980s, the Elite 4 now lets more riders upgrade to a premium tire with more mileage than they can get out of a single-compound tire.

All Elite 4 rear tires utilize Dunlop’s MT Multi-Tread technology with a long-wearing compound in the center of the tire and a lateral-grip compound on each shoulder, providing increased mileage without sacrificing handling. The tread pattern helps provide class-leading wet-pavement performance, even wear over the life of the tire, and less road noise.

For additional information, visit www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com.