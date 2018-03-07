Hunter Dunham: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)

Hunter Dunham: Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

After three successful years, the spec-class KTM RC Cup will be replaced by the all-new MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which permits entry by other motorcycle manufacturers.

Graves Motorsports went to work, and recruited nine riders that will compete aboard Yamaha YZF-R3 sportbikes.

Every Monday leading up to the season, Graves will release a Rider Showcase for each rider. Graves has already showcased Jackson Blackmon, Toby Khamsouk, and Cory Ventura. This week’s attention goes to Hunter Dunham.

Dunham is a 19-year-old out of Griffin, GA, who is a huge fan of Johann Zarco in MotoGP.

