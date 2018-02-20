Toby Khamsouk: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)

Toby Khamsouk, Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

Graves Motorsports continues to show case its nine-rider lineup for the all-new MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which replaces the spec-class KTM RC Cup for 2018.

Last week they showcased Jackson Blackmon, and this week the attention goes to Toby Khamsouk, a California native who will pilot a Graves-prepped YZF-R3 sportbike during the 2018 Junior Cup.

The 15-year-old competed in the 2017 KTM RC Cup, claiming a best of third at Virginia International Raceway. He’s been riding since he was four, and competing since 11, and chose number 27 due to one of his MotoGP idols – Casey Stoner.

Following are his 2017 highlights:

3rd KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica VIR

8th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica VIR

5th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica ATL

8th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica ATL

For additional information, visit Toby Khamsouk’s Facebook page or Graves Motorsports.