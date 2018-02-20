Toby Khamsouk: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)

Toby Khamsouk, Graves Yamaha R3 Racer
Graves Motorsports continues to show case its nine-rider lineup for the all-new MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which replaces the spec-class KTM RC Cup for 2018.
Last week they showcased Jackson Blackmon, and this week the attention goes to Toby Khamsouk, a California native who will pilot a Graves-prepped YZF-R3 sportbike during the 2018 Junior Cup.
The 15-year-old competed in the 2017 KTM RC Cup, claiming a best of third at Virginia International Raceway. He’s been riding since he was four, and competing since 11, and chose number 27 due to one of his MotoGP idols – Casey Stoner.
Following are his 2017 highlights:
- 3rd KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica VIR
- 8th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica VIR
- 5th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica ATL
- 8th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica ATL
For additional information, visit Toby Khamsouk’s Facebook page or Graves Motorsports.