Toby Khamsouk, Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

Graves Motorsports continues to show case its nine-rider lineup for the all-new MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which replaces the spec-class KTM RC Cup for 2018.

Last week they showcased Jackson Blackmon, and this week the attention goes to Toby Khamsouk, a California native who will pilot a Graves-prepped YZF-R3 sportbike during the 2018 Junior Cup.

The 15-year-old competed in the 2017 KTM RC Cup, claiming a best of third at Virginia International Raceway. He’s been riding since he was four, and competing since 11, and chose number 27 due to one of his MotoGP idols – Casey Stoner.

Following are his 2017 highlights:

  • 3rd KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica VIR
  • 8th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica VIR
  • 5th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica ATL
  • 8th KTM 390 Cup Motoamerica ATL

For additional information, visit Toby Khamsouk’s Facebook page or Graves Motorsports.

Toby Khamsouk: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
Toby Khamsouk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR