2018 AMA Pro Hillclimb Calendar

With its 300+ horsepower nitro-burning machinery that don extended swingarms, the AMA Pro Hillclimb series naturally attracts a moto-crazy audience. And this attraction has grown over the years, which resulted in an extended calendar for 2018.

For 2018, Hillclimb the series features a 10-round calendar, which is up four events from 2017.

This unique form of motorsport, which dates to the early part of the 20th century (Harley-Davidson literature from 1910 mentions Motor Company hill climb victories), and was immortalized in the late Bruce Brown’s On Any Sunday motorcycle documentary, has advanced quite a bit in the last two decades.

Attendance is up, and the machinery being used in the Extreme and Unlimited classes is as radical as it comes – with 300-plus-horsepower, multi-cylinder nitro-burning engines and wildly extended swingarms offering up crazed rides to the top of these steep and jump-laden hills.

The season kicks off on June 3 with the first of three events at the legendary White Rose Motorcycle Club hill climb in Spring Grove, Pa. Two more events occur there, a night race on July 28 and a daytime fall event on September 23.

The new venues include a Laconia hill climb event on June 13 during the massive Laconia Bike Week festivities (300,000-plus attend the weeklong celebration), and an August 11 event at the famed motocross facility at Millville, Minn., (the facility held hillclimbs through the 1970s until 1982).

Returning events include the June 10 and September 30 hill climbs at Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club park in Freemansburg, Pa.; the August 5 event on Mount Garfield in Muskegon, Mich.; a September 15 event at Middle Tennesse Dragway in Buffalo Valley, Tenn.; and the 2018 series finale on October 14 at the famed Devil’s Staircase hill in Oregonia, Ohio.

“2018 is looking to be a great year for American hill climbing,” says series manager Rob Redmann. “We’re running ten races this year, with two new venues, so it’s going to be plenty exciting for fans and riders alike.”

The action at any AMA Pro Hillclimb event is always hot and heavy, and given the history and difficulty of the hills on the schedule – and the wild machines that navigate them – fans and their families are sure to enjoy themselves. There are also VertiCross events this year at all events, which feature four bikes running the hills at once, side by side. It’s hugely exciting, and fans love it.

2018 AMA Pro Hillclimb Calendar

June 3: White Rose Motorcycle Club, Spring Grove, PA June 10: Bushkill Valley, Freemansburg, PA June 13: Laconia Bike Week, Laconia, NH July 28: White Rose Motorcycle Club (evening race), Jefferson, PA August 5: Muskegon Motorcycle Club, Michigan, MI August 11: Spring Creek MX Park: Millville, MN September 15: Middle Tennesee Dragway, Buffalo Valley, TN September 23: White Rose Motorcycle Club, Jefferson, PA September 30: Bushkill Valley, Freemansburg, PA October 14: Dayton MC Club/Devil’s Staircase, Oregonia, OH

For tickets, please contact each individual club or event. For information about the series, please contact Rob Redmann at rredmann@amaproracing.com.