Jackson Blackmon, RiderzLaw Graves Yamaha Racer

For 2018, MotoAmerica has replaced its spec-class KTM RC Cup with the Junior Cup Series. The 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series is now open to all manufacturers, including Yamaha.

Graves Motorsports will field nine riders aboard YZF-R3 sportbikes during the 2018 Junior Cup. The first of nine, Jackson Blackmon, was showcased this week in the below video.

At just 16-years old, Blackmon, of South Carolina, already has numerous accomplishments in motorcycle racing. The highlights of his career include:

2015 Youth Road Racer of the Year

2017 Yamaha R3 Cup Champion

4th Overall in 2018 MotoAmerica KTM RC Cup; claimed seven podiums, including three wins.

Blackmon has sponsorship from RiderzLaw Racing, AGV/Dainese, SBS, FinishLine Machine, FF Racing, XT Racing, Fast Bike Industries, Drippin Wet and GWR.

For more, visit Jackson Blackmon Racing and Graves Motorsports.