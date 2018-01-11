BMW USA Motorcycle Sales 2017

Following two years of posting yearly sales records, BMW Motorrad USA reported a slight downturn for 2017.

BMW says in 2017, BMW USA says it sold 13,546 motorcycles and maxi scooters, which was down 1.3 percent from 2016 when 13,730 units were sold. BMW Motorrad USA says despite the downturn, BMW outpaced the rest of the motorcycle industry (down 3.2 percent) and its relevant competition (down 6.3 percent).

With many revised models arriving in showrooms, BMW had a positive December month of sales, which increased 37.3 percent. BMW Motorrad USA says it sold 1,270 units compared to 925 in December 2016. This created eight months of steady growth over the previous year in BMW Motorrad’s strongest export market.

BMW Motorrad USA posted a 15-percent growth in sales from September through December compared to the same period in 2016, and showed a 27-percent growth in sales from November through December in 2017 compared to the previous year.

“We are proud to report these impressive results despite current market conditions,” says Michael Peyton, Vice President, BMW Motorrad North America. “BMW Motorrad USA achieved all-time record sales in November, while December 2017 was our best December since 2004 and our fourth consecutive month of sales growth.”

Once again leading the sales was the BMW R 1200 GS Adventure, which accounted for 15 percent of December sales.

BMW Motorrad USA expects strong monthly sales to continue due to the release of a few new models, including:

“New and loyal customers; the broadest model range in our history; and a strong and growing dealer network will continue to propel BMW motorcycle sales in the coming year,” Peyton says.

BMW says its range of adventure models, roadsters, sport bikes, tourers, and scooters can be seen and ridden at 153 U.S. retailers. For additional information, visit BMW Motorcycles.