2018 BMW C 400 X Scooter Preview

Within the world of sport and adventure motorcycling, new mid-weights are the trend, including ones from BMW Motorrad like the F 800 R in the urban riding, the F 800 GT in touring, and the F 750/850 GS in adventure.

BMW now takes this same philosophy to the world of maxi scooters, which are a segment of premium scooters led by the BMW C 600 Sport and BMW C 650 GT that were first released in 2011.

Meet the BMW C 400 X – a premium urban mobility machine for the mid-size scooter segment. Following are the essential Fast Facts of the scooter unveiled during 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show; pricing and availability have yet to be reported.

1. The BMW C 400 X arrives with a single-cylinder engine that produces 34 horsepower at 7500 rpm and 26 ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm. To put this into perspective with the bigger C scooters, the 2017 C 650 Sport/GT scooter’s parallel twin produces 60 horsepower.

2. The 2018 BMW C 400 X uses a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox. This combines with a torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm for minimum vibration and maximum comfort.

3. Traction control is standard. BMW calls it Automatic Stability Control (ASC), which increases traction on slippery surfaces.

4. The BMW C 400 X’s chassis consists of a tubular steel frame, telescopic fork, and two spring struts out back. BMW says the set-up and spring travel have been selected so as to ensure that sporty, dynamic riding fun is combined with a very high level of comfort.

5. Stopping the BMW C 400 X are twin-front discs, along with a single disc out back. ABS is standard.

6. LED lighting technology as standard. The BMW C 400 X also arrives with an optional daytime running light.

7. The body was designed for optimal wind and weather protection.

8. The storage is huge, and includes BMW’s Flexcase. The underseat storage swallows two full-size helmets with room for more.

9. A multi-functional instrument cluster with 6.5‑inch full-color TFT screen is available as an ex-works option.

10. The BMW C 400 X is available in Zenith Blue metallic or Alpine White non-metallic.

2018 BMW C 400 X Scooter | Photo Gallery