2017 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship at Bonneville

In August, racers from around the globe headed to the iconic Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah, for the 2017 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship

Each racers ambitions were the same: set a new AMA national and Fédération Internationale de Motocylisme world records. And now, the AMA has compiled a list of all winners in 2017 (listed below).

“Racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats is the pinnacle of land-speed racing,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “Not only do competitors race against others in their class for AMA National No. 1 plates, they compete against world records set before them. Congratulations to the many racers who were successful in securing new records.”

The Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, is the premier motorcycle land-speed racing event in the world. This AMA-sanctioned event, which also includes FIM recognition, offers competitors the opportunity to collect AMA national and FIM world records aboard machines from 50cc mini-bikes to 3,000cc streamliners.

The listed records set Aug. 26-Aug. 31 are tentative, pending AMA and FIM certification. For further clarification on the classifications regarding displacement, frame and engine, see www.bonnevillespeedtrials.com/rulesclasses.

The following individuals set FIM world records at the 2017 event:

Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 1000cc: Tiziano VESCOVI; Ducati 999 Turbo; 166.785 mph

Tiziano VESCOVI; Ducati 999 Turbo; 166.785 mph Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 2500cc: Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 226.061 mph

Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 226.061 mph Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 2500cc: Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 216.783 mph

Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 216.783 mph Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 2500cc: Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 187.086 mph

Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 187.086 mph Category I / Group A1 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 1000cc: Jean Nicolas Genet; Suzuki TL100R; 270.596 km/h; 168.140 mph; 1 MILE

Jean Nicolas Genet; Suzuki TL100R; 270.596 km/h; 168.140 mph; 1 MILE Category I / Group A1 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 1000cc: Jean Nicolas Genet; Suzuki TL100R; 167.735 mph

Jean Nicolas Genet; Suzuki TL100R; 167.735 mph Category I / Group A1 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 1350cc: Erin Okonek; Suzuki Hayabusa; 220.016 mph

Erin Okonek; Suzuki Hayabusa; 220.016 mph Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 50cc: Fabio Fazi; Benelli Malossi; 71.294 mph

Fabio Fazi; Benelli Malossi; 71.294 mph Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 85cc: Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 82.436 mph

Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 82.436 mph Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 100cc: Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 88.181 mph

Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 88.181 mph Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 100cc: Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 86.262 mph

The following individuals secured AMA national records at the 2017 event:

Class, speed, name, make