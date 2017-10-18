2017 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship at Bonneville
In August, racers from around the globe headed to the iconic Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah, for the 2017 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship
Each racers ambitions were the same: set a new AMA national and Fédération Internationale de Motocylisme world records. And now, the AMA has compiled a list of all winners in 2017 (listed below).
“Racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats is the pinnacle of land-speed racing,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “Not only do competitors race against others in their class for AMA National No. 1 plates, they compete against world records set before them. Congratulations to the many racers who were successful in securing new records.”
The Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, is the premier motorcycle land-speed racing event in the world. This AMA-sanctioned event, which also includes FIM recognition, offers competitors the opportunity to collect AMA national and FIM world records aboard machines from 50cc mini-bikes to 3,000cc streamliners.
The listed records set Aug. 26-Aug. 31 are tentative, pending AMA and FIM certification. For further clarification on the classifications regarding displacement, frame and engine, see www.bonnevillespeedtrials.com/rulesclasses.
The following individuals set FIM world records at the 2017 event:
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 1000cc: Tiziano VESCOVI; Ducati 999 Turbo; 166.785 mph
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 2500cc: Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 226.061 mph
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 2500cc: Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 216.783 mph
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. A Non-streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, forced induction (Fuel) / 2500cc: Hirohisa KOISO; Harley-Davidson; 187.086 mph
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 1000cc: Jean Nicolas Genet; Suzuki TL100R; 270.596 km/h; 168.140 mph; 1 MILE
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 1000cc: Jean Nicolas Genet; Suzuki TL100R; 167.735 mph
- Category I / Group A1 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 1350cc: Erin Okonek; Suzuki Hayabusa; 220.016 mph
- Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 50cc: Fabio Fazi; Benelli Malossi; 71.294 mph
- Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 85cc: Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 82.436 mph
- Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 100cc: Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 88.181 mph
- Category I / Group A2 / Div. B Partially streamlined / Internal combustion, spark ignition, naturally aspirated (Fuel) / 100cc: Mauro Sanchini; Benelli Malossi; 86.262 mph
The following individuals secured AMA national records at the 2017 event:
Class, speed, name, make
- 100-APS-BF; 106.226 mph; Jena-Pual Afflick; Kitaco/Honda
- 100-P-CG; 55.245 mph; Bill Conway; Bridgestone
- 125-M-CG; 79.412 mph; Robert Van Stee; Bultaco
- 250-P-PC; 61.220 mph; Brice Clements; Harley Davidson
- 350-A-CF; 121.246 mph; Steve Garn; Yamaha
- 350-A-CG; 120.254 mph; Steve Garn; Yamaha
- 350-A-VG; 69.258 mph; Rick Bargholz; Matchless
- 350-APS-AG; 170.519 mph; Jeff Henise; Highwayman
- 350-APS-CF; 120.609 mph; Steve Garn; Yamaha
- 350-APS-CG; 163.292 mph; Christopher Glaister; Highwayman
- 350-MPS-CF; 102.696 mph; Criag Vetter; Yamaha
- 350-MPS-PBG; 124.114 mph; Michael Noonan; Moto Guzzi
- 350-MPS-PG; 92.248 mph; Roberto Lombardi; Moto Morini
- 650-MPS-AF; 178.345 mph; Lynn Ala Pfeiler; Kawasaki
- 650-MPS-BG; 171.122 mph; Anna Skurdal; Suzuki
- 650-P-PC; 98.928 mph; Steve Rogers.; Kawasaki
- 650-P-PG; 99.029 mph; Steve Rogers.; Kawasaki
- 650-P-PP; 99.901mph; Steve Rogers.; Kawasaki
- 750-A-AF; 169.426 mph; Nicholas Moore; Ducati W3
- 750-A-AG; 157.156 mph; Corey Bertelsen; Suzuki
- 750-APS-AF; 171.958 mph; Dale Zlock.; Kawzuki (Kawasaki frame/Suzuki engine)
- 750-APS-AG; 172.221 mph; Dale Zlock.; Kawzuki (Kawasaki frame/Suzuki engine)
- 750-M-CG; 136.473 mph; Bob Duncan; Triumph
- 750-P-PC; 112.283 mph; Richard Magee; Honda
- 750-P-PV; 87.938 mph; Stephen Clough; Indian
- 1000-APS-AF; 203.864 mph; Dale Zlock; Kawasaki
- 1000-APS-AG; 192.897 mph; Dale Zlock; Kawasaki;
- 1000-APS-BG; 177.987 mph; William Whisenant; Ducati-W3
- 1000-APS-PBF; 156.72 mph; Kenneth Zetterquist; Harley Davidson
- 1000-APS-PF; 183.789 mph; Tom Mellor; Triumph
- 1000-M-AF; 191.299 mph; Erin Sills; BMW
- 1000-M-BF; 178.354 mph; Dustin King: Kawasaki
- 1000-MPS-CBF; 124.681 mph; Dwight Horst Jr.; Kawasaki
- 1000-SC-CG; 95.777 mph; Danielle Cote.; BMW
- 1350-A-AF; 198.659 mph; Dave McLachlan; Bones Built
- 1350-A-CF; 128.437 mph; Fran Carpio; Suzuki
- 1350-APS-CF; 106.014 mph; Robert Cardiff; Suzuki
- 1350-M-CG; 137.854 mph; Don Mills; Suzuki
- 1350-MPS-AG; 223.981 mph; Erin Okonek; Suzuki
- 1350-MPS-CG; 145.894 mph; Don Mills; Suzuki
- 1350-SC-PG; 126.165 mph; Kenny Reister.; Harley-Davidson
- 1650-APS-VF; 124.75 mph; Fredrick Hector; Harley-Davidson
- 1650-MPS-BF; 216.368 mph; Jim Cole; Suzuki
- 1650-MPS-BG; 211.169 mph; Jim Cole; Suzuki
- 2000-A-PBG; 175.071 mph; Jay Allen.; S&S Cycle
- 2000-APS-PBG; 222.204 mph; Jay Allen; S&S Cycle
- 2000-P-P; 166.057 mph; John Mateu; Yamaha
- 3000-A-PBF; 226.1 mph; Hirohisa Koiso; Harley-Davidson/JIMS
- 3000-A-PBG; 216.818 mph; Hirohisa Koiso.; Harley-Davidson/JIMS
- 3000-M-AF; 176.933 mph; Jeremy Ragle; Triumph
- 150-M-W; 93.338 mph; William Cameron; Alta
- 150-MPS-W; 103.530 mph; Jose Mateu.; Alta