Baume & Mercier Limited Edition Burt Munro Watch

The iconic Swiss watchmakers, Baume & Mercier, are paying tribute to one of the world’s most famous and beloved motorcyclists, Burt Munro.

The watch company has created a limited-edition watch that celebrates Munro’s land-speed record back in 1967 aboard an Indian Scout Streamliner at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

It has been 50 years since that record was set, and the story is immortalized by the feature film, “The World’s Fastest Indian,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins.

As a result, Munro’s legacy transcends motorcycles and symbolizes the much broader drive to push beyond conventional limitations to experience or achieve what is seemingly impossible. Burt Munro is now a household name among gearheads across the globe and the ultimate example of the gritty, adrenaline-fueled pastime of expanding the limits of speed at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

In partnership with the Swiss watchmaker, Baume & Mercier, a limited edition watch has been created in celebration of the speed hero and brand’s collaboration. Today, The Baume & MercierClifton Club Indian, Burt Munro Tribute was unveiled for the very first time at EICMA 2017 and is available online for pre-sale.

Recognizing the year Munro set his iconic land speed record, the watch will be limited to just 1,967 pieces. The limited-edition timepiece features a number of special details designed to commemorate the extraordinary achievement of Burt Munro, including:

Munro’s lucky number 35 in the chronograph seconds counter

Calfskin strap in deep vermillion red identified with Indian Motorcycle as well as the color of the Munro’s Scout Streamliner

Silver dial sandblasted to mimic the surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats

The counterbalance of the seconds hand features the Indian Motorcycle “I” script logo

The 44mm stainless steel case has a tachymeter scale on the bezel, which features Munro’s record of 184 mph

On the back, the famous Indian Motorcycle headdress logo is engraved, as well as that watch’s number within the 1,967 limited inventory

The Baume & Mercier Clifton Club Munro Limited Edition watch is available for pre-order now for delivery in April 2018. MSRP is $3750. Visit Baume & Mercier for more information.