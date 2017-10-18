2017 Bonhams Stafford Motorcycle Auction

Over $3.6 million worth of motorcycles – antique and classic – were sold during the Bonhams’ second Stafford Motorcycle sale of the year, which took place October 15.

Highlighting the show was a 1914 Henderson 1068cc Model C Four, which sold for just over $149,000.

The other big highlight that helped the Bonhams Stafford Motorcycle show achieve a 95% selling rate was the collection of Speedway legend Ivan “Millennium Man” Mauger, which achieved a 100% sell-through rate, including the 1969 Jawa Model 890 Speedway Racing Motorcycle which sold for over $24,000.

All 48 lots in the Mauger collection sold, ranging from World Championship-winning Speedway racing machines to pit boards and racing leathers.

Bidders from across the world competed on the telephones, online and in the room to own a piece of motorcycling history, and the collection achieved more than $180,00, a portion of which will be generously donated by the Mauger family to the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund.

Highlights of the Mauger collection included the 1977 Speedway World Championship Final-winning 1977 Jawa DOHC Four-valve Speedway Racing Motorcycle ($22,000) and the 1971 Long Track World Final, 1971 Jawa Long Track Racing Motorcycle ($12,000.)

Some of the oldest machines in the sale were the strongest performers, with the outstandingly original 1914 Henderson, a 1911 Pierce 688cc Four ($142,000), and a 1912 Pierce 644cc Model 12 Single, which had been in single family ownership for 101 years, achieving ($118,000).

Modern machines performed equally well, with the ex-works, Jorge Lorenzo, 2007 World Championship-winning, 2007 Aprilia 250cc RSW Grand Prix Racing Motorcycle selling for $133,000 to a telephone bidder.

Other expected prices were also sold for more than double their expected price, including a 1932 Brough Superior 981cc SS80 De Luxe achieve ($141,000) and a 1972 MV Agusta 750S achieved ($110,000).

James Stensel, Head of Department UK, said: “Sellers from across the globe continue to flock to Stafford, which remains the international hub for the sale of the world’s most important collectors’ motorcycles.

“Bonhams are the auction house of choice for significant one-owner collections, and no fewer than four were included in the auction, all of which performed strongly. This sale illustrates Bonhams continued market dominance, with an industry-leading percentage rate achieved by both lot and value.”

Ben Walker, Global Head of Motorcycle Department, added: “Following the great success of the weekend’s sale, we are already looking forward to our next auction in Las Vegas in January. A highlight of the sale will be the ex-Tony McAlpine, Jack Ehret, Australian Land Speed Record breaking, 4 owners from new, 1951 Vincent 998cc Black Lightning, and further entries are currently invited.’

Consignments are now invited for the Las Vegas Sale, taking place at the Rio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, on January 25.

To discuss selling your important motorcycle, please fill out a complimentary auction appraisal form.