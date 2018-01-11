2018 Dakar Stage 5 Results, Motorcycle

The battles between KTM, Honda and Yamaha continue in the 2018 Dakar Rally. Monster Energy Honda CRF 450 Rally pilot Joan Barreda Bort claimed the stage 5 win, which was his second stage victory (other was stage 2).

Joining the Spaniard on the Dakar stage 5 podium were Red Bull KTM’s Matthias Walkner (Australia) and Monster Energy Honda’s Kevin Benavides (Argentina).

2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5: Yamaha's Adrien Van Beveren
Yamaha’s Adrien Van Beveren

But due to his stage 4 win, and fifth place during stage 5, Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has claimed the overall lead. Van Beveren of France is now one minute ahead of Benavides in the overall standings. Walkner is 1:14 minutes behind.

“I am really happy with my riding today,” says Adrien Van Beveren. “It was a difficult stage and in some parts the sand was so soft the bikes were sinking. I rode together with Xavier, we helped each other when necessary.

“I am happy with this team spirit, and this is actually really important in such a long race. I tried to push hard today in the sand. There were parts where it was so difficult to keep it on two wheels, but it all went good for me. My WR450F Rally machine is running great so far. I am happy we stayed in front of all other riders all day today and it proved we are strong as a team and each one of us individually. The race is long and I will keep pushing hard.”

Stage five brought the motorcycle riders through technical and hard-to-navigate sand dunes, along with fesh-fesh, a fine sand that looks solid but behaves like mud, and some high-speed tracks loaded with stone.

As for the notable Americans, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec finished ninth, and is 10th overall after five of 14 stages. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FR 450 Rally pilot Andrew Short, a former Supercross racer, finished 23rd, and is 23rd overall.

2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5: Honda's Joan Barreda Bort
Honda’s Joan Barreda Bort

As for the reigning Dakar Rally Champion Sam Sunderland, who claimed a 16th-straight Dakar win for KTM last year, the stage one and three winner crashed during stage 4. He was forced to abandon the 2018 Dakar Rally.

2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Results, Motorcycle

Pos. Exp. Drive-Team Mark-Model Time Variation Penality
1 4
ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 14h 37′ 40”
2 47
KEVIN BENAVIDES
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 14h 38′ 40” + 00h 01′ 00”
3 2
MATTHIAS WALKNER
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 14h 38′ 54” + 00h 01′ 14”
4 5
JOAN BARREDA BORT
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 14h 45′ 13” + 00h 07′ 33”
5 23
XAVIER DE SOULTRAIT
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 14h 45′ 22” + 00h 07′ 42”
6 8
TOBY PRICE
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 14h 48′ 19” + 00h 10′ 39”
7 19
ANTOINE MEO
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 14h 49′ 52” + 00h 12′ 12”
8 3
GERARD FARRES GUELL
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 14h 53′ 04” + 00h 15′ 24”
9 10
PABLO QUINTANILLA
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 14h 53′ 52” + 00h 16′ 12”
10 20
RICKY BRABEC
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 15h 03′ 28” + 00h 25′ 48”
11 9
STEFAN SVITKO
 SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM 15h 04′ 02” + 00h 26′ 22” 00h 01′ 00”
12 68
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 15h 05′ 03” + 00h 27′ 23”
13 40
JOHNNY AUBERT
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 15h 15′ 43” + 00h 38′ 03”
14 33
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 15h 25′ 39” + 00h 47′ 59”
15 12
JUAN PEDRERO GARCIA
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 15h 27′ 45” + 00h 50′ 05”
16 77
LUCIANO BENAVIDES
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 15h 31′ 31” + 00h 53′ 51”
17 44
RODNEY FAGGOTTER
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 15h 34′ 24” + 00h 56′ 44”
18 15
LAIA SANZ
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 15h 35′ 30” + 00h 57′ 50”
19 29
DANIEL OLIVERAS CARRERAS
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 15h 43′ 20” + 01h 05′ 40”
20 60
JONATHAN BARRAGAN NEVADO
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 15h 44′ 07” + 01h 06′ 27”
21 61
ORIOL MENA
 HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 15h 45′ 26” + 01h 07′ 46”
22 18
ALESSANDRO BOTTURI
 BOTTURI ALESSANDRO 15h 45′ 52” + 01h 08′ 12”
23 54
ANDREW SHORT
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 15h 48′ 51” + 01h 11′ 11”
24 14
MICHAEL METGE
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 15h 57′ 55” + 01h 20′ 15” 01h 00′ 00”
25 27
DIEGO MARTIN DUPLESSIS
 MEC TEAM 15h 59′ 39” + 01h 21′ 59” 00h 10′ 00”

