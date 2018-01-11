AMA Road Captain Workshops

Two AMA Road Captain workshops are being offered April 7 at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum, covering various aspects of leading a group motorcycle ride.

AMA EAGLES training also will be available that day. AMA EAGLES (Education, Activism, Growth, Leadership, Expertise, Skills) is an advocacy and leadership program that empowers members with knowledge, tools and resources tailored to their interests.

Through it, members learn about the AMA and become better grassroots activists, public relations representatives and membership advocates.

Two road captain sessions will be presented by AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson: a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m.

“Group rides are an important AMA activity, and this workshop is offered to current AMA members at no charge as way to sharpen their skills as road captains,” Wilson said. “It’s a great way to learn about planning the route, handling paperwork, preparing for emergencies, using hand signals and taking actions that help improve group rides.”

To register, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/For-Members/AMA-Road-Captain-Workshop. Sessions are limited to 30 participants and fill up quickly.

AMA EAGLES workshops will be offered simultaneously, led by AMA Volunteer and State Chapters Manager Marie Wuelleh.

“Although EAGLES can be completed online at a member’s own pace, often an interactive group environment is more fun and allows members to ask questions and get immediate feedback,” Wuelleh said.

The EAGLES workshops are from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m.

AMA members can register at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/For-Members/AMA-EAGLES/Story/attend-in-person-eagles-training.

Sessions are limited to 15 participants, and those who complete the program will leave with an AMA EAGLES certificate and patch.