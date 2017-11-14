Ducati Panigale V4 S Wins EICMA Most Beautiful Bike Award

Ducati has once again claimed the “Most Beautiful Bike of Show” at EICMA. This is the 13th year that the Milan Motorcycle Show has held the award, and the ninth time Ducati claimed it.

The winning motorcycle is the all-new Ducati Panigale V4 that brings the Borgo Panigale company into a new era of V4 powerplants, moving from the L-twins that Ducati is known for.

The Panigale V4 S earned 61 percent of the vote for the competition, which is organized by the Italian magazine Motociclismo. Claiming second was the MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR and the Honda CB1000R.

Julien Clement, Senior Designer of the Ducati Design Center and Panigale V4 project Designer, received the award on behalf of Ducati on Sunday, the final day of EICMA.

The Panigale V4 arrives with a new 90-degree V4 Stradale engine that produces 214 horsepower and 91.5 ft/lbs of torque, and is based on the same design used by Ducati’s MotoGP prototypes. This includes the counter-rotating crankshaft that aids in handling, and a twin-pulse ignition that helps reproduce the firing order of a V-twin.

The Panigale V4 is fitted with Showa and Sachs suspension, while the upgraded S and Speciale editions are upgraded with Ohlins suspension components. The bikes receive the latest evolution of the Brembo M50 calipers, Stylema, and has the latest in Ducati electronics, including Quick Shift, Slide Control, and Cornering ABS.

