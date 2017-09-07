Ducati Desmosedici Stradale V4 Horsepower & Specs

Ducati had teased its new V4 engine that will replace the 90-degree L-Twins in its Panigale superbikes, but the details were scarce.

This changed Thursday during the opening day of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli—a home race for the Borgo Panigale-based brand.

With Ducati Team MotoGP riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo, along with Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali, Ducati unvieled the all-new “Desmosedici Stradale V4” to the public.

Say goodbye to the Ducati L-twin superbike, and welcome the V4 era. Designed through years of MotoGP V4 experience, the new Desmo Stradale 90-degree Euro4-compliant V4 produces 210 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm, and 89 ft/lbs of torque from 8750 to 12,250 rpm.

“It’s with undiluted pride that we unveil this technological gem. It represents the start of a new chapter for our company, underlining our vitality and an unshakeable commitment to investment in new products,” says Claudio Domenicali, Ducati’s CEO, during the Misano presentation of the Desmosedici Stradale.

“This engine also highlights the close collaboration between Ducati Corse and the factory bike development team, proving just how instrumental racing can be in developing the technology that is later applied on production bikes. In November, at EICMA, we’ll be showcasing the new Panigale V4, an all-new motorcycle powered by this extraordinary engine.”

Ducati is also working on the final details of an “R” V4 version that will have a displacement of less than 1000cc, making it available for World Superbike. This Ducati V4 will rev higher, and is intended for track use.

The 1000cc engine will be available in 2019—one year from the launch of the road version as per Ducati tradition.

Following are the official details of the Ducati V4 Desmosedici Stradale:

Like the Ducati motorcycles used in racing, the crankshaft is a counter-rotating type. This reduces the overall gyroscopic effect, and makes the bike faster and more agile when changing direction.

The crank pins, offset at 70° as on the Desmosedici GP used in 2017 MotoGP, involve a Twin Pulse firing sequence that generates easy-to-handle power delivery and optimizes out-of-the-corner traction (“Big Bang” effect). This firing sequence also gives the Desmosedici Stradale a unique signature sound.