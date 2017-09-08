2018 Ducati Monster 797+ First Look | Plus Two Changes

For 2018, Ducati has slightly upgraded its entry-level Monster 797, calling it the 797+. Here are the essential fast facts for this Ducati under $10,000.

1. As hinted at by the “+”, the 2018 Ducati Monster 797+ is not an all-new model. Returning is the same 73-horsepower air-cooled L-twin motor with desmodromically actuated valves.

2. The engine is mounted beneath the same steel trellis frame as in the previous 797. High-quality Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires are mounted on 10-spoke alloy wheels.

Advertisement

3. The 2018 Ducati Monster 797+ gets a new headlight fairing and passenger seat cover. Those are the only two changes for 2018, compared to last year. So, the update is a slightly functional cosmetic one.

4. If you want a deal, get the Monster 797+ in Red. The Red version is $9295, and you’ll pay a $100 premium to get the 2018 Monster 797+ in White Silk or Dark Stealth.

5. The arrival in dealerships of the 2018 Ducati Monster 797+ has not been set. We will let you know when it’s due to hit showroom floors.

2018 Ducati Monster 797+ Specs:

ENGINE

Type: L-twin

Displacement: 803cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm

Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Valve train: Desmodromic; 2vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm Kayaba fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound adjustable Sachs shock; 5.9 inches

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; 10-spoke alloy

Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17; 10-spoke alloy

Front tire: 120/70-17; Pirelli Diablo Rosso II

Rear tire: 180/55-17; Pirelli Diablo Rosso II

Front brake: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Monoblock M4.32 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single piston caliper

ABS: Bosch

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 56.5 inches

Rake: 24°

Trail: 3.5 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.36 gallons

Curb weight: 425 pounds

2018 Ducati Monster 797+ Prices & Colors: