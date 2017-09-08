Bogle & Peick on Yoshimura Suzuki RM-Z450 for 2018 Supercross

2018 Supercross Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team

The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross/Lucas Oil Pro Motocross teams are starting to shape up. One of the first announced was the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team’s 450 lineup.

In 2018, Weston Peick and Justin Bogle will pilot RM-Z450 motorcycles in the premier classes of SX and MX.

Peick, who has been with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) program since 2015, performed well during the opening races of 2017 SX aboard a Suzuki RM-Z450. The California native suffered a wrist injury, which sidelined him. He came back for AMA MX, claiming top-10 finishes in 14 motos, and finishing eighth overall.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign with JGR again for 2018,” said Peick. “They’ve believed in me for several years. I have the utmost confidence that together we accomplish great things, and I plan on continuing my career with them long past 2018. I’m eager to ride the all-new 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 and begin testing for the upcoming season.”

Bogle, the 2014 AMA 250SX Eastern Regional Champion, claimed two moto wins in 2016, and the overall Budds Creek National win. The Oklahoma native finished sixth overall in 2017 MX.

“I’m obviously very excited to be on the team, and I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity,” Bogle said. “It has been a rough couple of years, but things are starting to turn around. I’m very happy with my program, my training, and my personal life. This is all coming together at the perfect time.

“Truthfully, I wouldn’t have been ready for this chance two years ago. As cliché as it sounds, everything happens for a reason. I have learned from my struggles and have grown as a result. I’m excited to be working with an incredible team of people, and I feel good about our chances in 2018.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht also commented: “This next season is shaping up to be a great year. Weston has made huge strides since joining the JGR squad. His never-say-die attitude and commitment to his craft embody what JGR is all about.” Albrecht continued, “Justin Bogle has been a revelation this summer. It’s obvious that he has the skills and dedication required to be on the top step of the podium, and I’m confident in his abilities.

“We’re excited as a team to join forces with Suzuki. Moving forward, I feel that Weston Peick and Justin Bogle are very important pieces of the puzzle. With factory equipment, our team of specialized technicians and the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450, both riders have all the necessary tools to succeed.”

The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team will make its debut at the Monster Energy Cup on Oct. 14, in Las Vegas, Nev.