2017 Budds Creek National Motocross Preview

The penultimate round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series is here. The 2017 GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National at the epic Budds Creek venue in Maryland is the site of Round 11 of the 12 round series. Here’s what you need to know when watching the Budds Creek National on TV and in person.

1. You can watch the Budds Creek National on MAVTV and NBCSN. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m ET on Saturday, August 19, you can watch the first 450MX and 250MX motos live in each class on MAVTV. NBCSN is showing the second 250MX moto live at 3 p.m. ET, and delaying the 450MX round until 7 p.m. ET. The hour-long Highlight Show on NBCSN is scheduled for 2 a.m. ET on Friday, August 25.



2. We can no longer recommend NBC Sports Gold. In addition to the service not being ad-free as advertised, you do not see every lap of the race (they claim “uninterrupted racing”), and the service has unreliable replay quality on both the app and website. Furthermore, the bot-based customer service is not satisfactory. While you still may want to spend $50 a season on the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross package, be aware that it is nowhere near the quality of MotoGP’s Season VideoPass. We attempted to contact NBC Sports Gold in various ways, but have received no response.

3. Marvin Musquin is on an incredible tear. He has won the last six motos in convincing fashion, including last weekend’s Unadilla MX, and is closing in on Eli Tomac. However, with just four motos remaining, Musquin is 31 points behind Tomac. If Musquin wins the four final motos, all Tomac has to do is finish in fourth place or better in all four motos to clinch the championship.



4. Blake Baggett is holding onto second place in the standings by his fingernails. Nursing an injured thumb that will require surgery and keep him out of the Motocross of Nations, Baggett has just a four-point lead over Musquin. Given Musquin’s win streak, and Baggett’s injury, it will be a miracle if Baggett doesn’t fall into third in the standings when the dust (or mud) settles in Budds Creek on Saturday.

5. Tomac could clinch the series in Budds Creek. It’s not likely, and would likely take DNFs from both Baggett and Musquin, but it could happen. Tomac hasn’t won a moto since he did the double at Southwick, but he is riding smart. He has been on the podium three times and has two fifth-place finishes in his last six motos. That kind of performance is enough to win him the championship no matter what Baggett and Musquin do.



6. The weather is the wild card at Budds Creek. Right now, there’s a good chance of thunderstorms during at least one of the motos. If that happens, any one of the top three riders could falter and the complexion of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Series could change very quickly, especially if Tomac fails to score points in a moto.

7. Outside of Marvin Musquin, the podiums are getting to be a tough call. With visits from Martin Davalos, Cole Seely, and Cooper Webb last week, scoring big in a fantasy motocross league is getting tough. Seely scored his first overall podium at Unadilla (3-6), even though he scored better at the previous round at Washougal (3-5).

8. Jeremy Martin made a comeback at Unadilla, but it’s almost certainly too late to catch Zach Osborne in the 250MX class. Martin’s 2-1 day at Unadilla let him gain some ground on 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Championship Series leader Zach Osborne, but there’s not much time. If Martin doesn’t pick up 13 points on Osborne at Budds Creek, Osborne leaves as champion. Unless Osborne DNFs both motos, the series chase will end for Joey Savatgy at Budds Creek.

9. Rookie Justin Cooper will be looking to return to the podium in Budds Creek. After scoring a moto podium in his first National weekend, Cooper is definitely one to watch.

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Standings (10 of 12 rounds)

Eli Tomac, 400, (8 moto wins) Blake Baggett, 373 (2 moto wins) Marvin Musquin, 369 (7 moto wins) Dean Wilson, 299 Cole Seely, 263 Martin Davalos, 243 Justin Bogle, 241 (1 moto win) Jason Anderson, 216 (2 moto wins) Weston Peick, 213 Cooper Webb, 211 Fredrik Noren, 179 Justin Barcia, 172 Christian Craig, 167 Broc Tickle, 146 Josh Grant, 143 Dakota Alix, 129 Henry Miller, 91 John Short, 55 Josh Mosiman, 48 Heath Harrison, 42

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship Standings (10 of 12 rounds)