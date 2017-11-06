The 2018 Honda CB1000R Returns |

Updated, With a New Image

The Honda CB1000R returns to the fold for the 2018 model year with a massive change in styling, an electronics upgrade, and numerous updates in terms of performance. Honda has labeled the 2018 CB1000R’s new look Neo-Sports Café. While that might be a bit of mouthful, the 2018 Honda CB1000R is certainly is easy on eyes, not to mention a huge departure from now-dated the previous generation.

First seen back in 2007, the CB1000R is the far more street-friendly variant of the race-oriented CBR1000RR superbike. Built on a foundation of performance, the reinvigorated 2018 Honda CB1000R aims to complete with the growing Super Naked segment, albeit with a far more mature styling take.

We are anticipating what these changes do for the performance of the 2018 Honda CB1000R, but until then, here are the essential facts about Honda’s newest naked bike.

The 2018 Honda CB1000R has a whole new vibe. Moving away from the futuristic CBR1000RR, the 2018 CB1000R takes a vintage-inspired approach for the naked-sport. This separates it from most of the other naked sport bikes on the market. The entire package is tightened up proportionally, with an elegantly understated paint scheme. Sleek lines and a horseshoe shaped LED headlight help bolster its café-esque design influences, while the brushed-aluminum radiator and airbox covers drive the point home. New alloy wheels not only match the updated styling, but also accommodate a larger rear tire. The old 180/55 is gone, and replaced by a 190/55. That should mean a bit more rubber meeting the road. The rider triangle will be a bit more relaxed on the new CB1000R. Honda has increased the handlebar width and height by a half-inch. That will give the rider a little more leverage and encourage a slightly more upright riding position, increasing the comfort levels for everyday riding. A new steel frame and aluminum swingarm will be on the 2018 CB1000R. The new steel frame saved 5.5 pounds compared to the previous iteration. Additionally, the single-sided swingarm has been reduced in length by a little over a half-inch, while the wheelbase is increased nearly a half-inch to 57.3 inches. New Showa units will be handling suspension duties. The Showa Separate Function Fork—Big Piston unit is fully adjustable and has all damping abilities isolated in one leg as a weight savings strategy. The Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion shock is also fully adjustable, so you can you dial in the suspension to suit your needs. The 2018 Honda CB1000R has entered the new age with a host of electronics. Now featuring four main riding modes—Standard, Sport, Rain, and User—a customizable option. Virtually all characteristics of performance can now be altered. Honda has given owners the ability to adjust three levels of engine power, engine braking, and traction control. That's a nice trickle down from the superbike world. The 2018 Honda CB100R still utilizes the previous generation 998cc CB1000RR engine but has been significantly updated. With a mind and eye on usable power and torque, Honda engineers retained the 998cc DOHC inline-4's bore and stroke at 75mm x 56.5mm, but gave it a bump up in compression up from 11.2:1 to 11.6:1. The pistons are now forged, as opposed to being cast, to increase strength of durability. Additionally, the valve inlet and exhaust have been raised to improve flow through the engine. All of these tweaks should liven up the personality of the CB1000R. Street-minded torque is at the center of the tuning philosophy. Honda has optimized the engine performance, focusing on torque and mid-range power delivery—just the kind of power you'll need for real world street riding. Honda cites the 6000-to-8000 rpm range as the sweet spot for the four-cylinder engine, and that's where Honda expects most spirited riding will take place. Helping that process along was the increased throttle body size, which has grown to 44mm, a staggering 8mm over the previous CB1000R's throttle bodies. A freshly designed 4-2-1 exhaust will have the CB1000R singing a different tune. The 2018 CB1000R's exhaust system has been designed to make the most out of its midrange power, with a claimed torque increase above 5000 rpm. The exhaust note has been retuned internally, and Honda says it will create a nice howl as the revs climb. Additionally, this new unit saves a claimed ten pounds compared to the previous model's exhaust. Transmission ratios have been tightened up on the 2018 CB1000R. The transmission gear ratios in the six-speed transmission have been shortened by four percent, according to Honda, which should make rolling the throttle a bit peppier. The 2018 Honda CB1000R now has an assist/slipper clutch. This, of course, is long overdue. Two-channel ABS is standard on the 2018 Honda CB1000R.

All of these changes result in the 2018 Honda CB1000R losing 18 pounds. We expect to see the 2018 Honda CB1000R on showroom floors this summer. The price is not yet determined.

2018 Honda CB1000R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 75.0 x 56.5mm

Compression ratio: 11.6:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Fully adjustable Showa Separate Function Fork

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion shock

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs

Rear brake: 256mm disc

ABS: Standard, 2-channel

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3

Rake: 24.7 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.3 gallons

Curb weight: 467 pounds.

Colors: TBA

2018 Honda CB1000R Price: $TBA MSRP

