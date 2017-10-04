Energica Electric Motorcycle News

Back in March, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., the Italian manufacturer of electric sport motorcycles, appointed Stefano Benatti as the General Manager of the company’s American division, titled Energica Motor Company Inc.

Now, Benetti is the CEO of the American division, and is helping strengthen Energica’s presence in the United States. And it all begins with a list of events through winter of 2017/2018.

“We will have a very busy schedule of events”, says Stefano Benatti. “But we are ready to surprise and conquer the American market. See you at our stands.”

Advertisement

Benetti currently works with his team in San Francisco at Energica Dealer & Service Center in Redwood. The electric motorcycle brand, a competitor to Zero Motorcycles and Brammo, now has two dealers in the USA: CalMoto in Mountain View, and Metric Method in Irvine.

As the team expands, it’s first set to unveil its third model at EICMA (Milan Motorcycle Show). The current lineup of 2017 Energica models includes the Eva, Ego and Ego 45.

To catch up with the brand, here is their list of events for through 2017.

Energica Events Calendar:

November:

Nov. 7-12: Eicma Motorycle Show, Milan, Italy: unveiling Energica’s third model, the brand new Eva EsseEsse9, plus other new Ego and Eva configurations, including the exclusive Energica Eva 100

Nov. 15: IDTechEx Show, Santa Clara, California: Benatti will give the speech “The Energica Formula. Behind the scenes of the leading street-legal high-performing electric motorcycle: heritage, technology, fast-charge, R&D and new products.”

Nov. 16-18: IMS Long Beach, California: exhibition of Energica motorcycle models

December:

Dec. 1-3: IMS New York: exhibition of new motorcycle models

January:

Jan. 9-12: CES Las Vegas: US unveiling of the Eva EsseEsse9 with an exclusive feature only for American market.

For additional information, visit Energica.