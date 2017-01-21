Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner: Electric Cafe Racer

Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner Cafe Racer Motorcycle

Apache Custom Motorcycles of Verona and Energica Motor Company of Modena have combined to create a one-off custom electric-powered Italian café racer—the Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner.

Details are scarce, but the Midnight Runner has an undeniable attachment to the 1980s. The squared-off tail section and angular tank recalls the Ducati 750 F1, though with the modern flair of inverted forks in beefy aluminum triple clamps, and radially mounted Brembo brake calipers.

Dark and glossy, the Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner proudly displays a pair of square yellow headlights on the vintage fairing, with no effort at flush mounting. A radiator for the Energica Eva electric motor lurks behind the forks. A red LED taillight array defines the rear of the Midnight Runner.

Lacking mirrors and turn indicators, the Midnight Runner appears ready for endurance racing, as evidenced by the Pirelli Diablo slicks. How long the battery will last on a racetrack is a mystery, of course, and seating is predictably minimalist.

Perhaps ready for street duty, the Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner does enjoy the services of a sidestand. Additionally, photos have been taken of the Midnight Runner on public roads.

“Apache worked on an Energica Eva, the electric streetfighter, and created this new electric café racer called Midnight Runner,” an Energica spokesman told us. “It is an ambitious project that aims to combine two companies apparently very distant from each other.”

If you happen to be at the Motor Bike Expo 2017 in Verona, the Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner will be on display until the motorcycle trade show ends on Sunday, January 22.

Apache Customs X Energica Midnight Runner Cafe Racer | Photo Gallery