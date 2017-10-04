Reconnect CA State Routes 2 and 39 | Editor’s Letter to Trump and Brown

Reconnect California State Routes 2 and 39 | Memo To President Trump and Gov. Brown

While testing the 2018 Honda CBR650F, my colleagues and I stopped at a turnout on Angeles Crest Highway—California’s legendary State Route 2. It’s a picturesque spot between the Angeles Crest tunnels and Islip Saddle, where California State Route 39 used to have its northern terminus.

State Routes 2 and 39 encapsulate the best of Southern California. At its east end, SR2 begins at the 108-year-old Santa Monica Pier and runs through the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

A great urban ride, it takes you through bustling Santa Monica, the financial hubs of West Los Angeles and Century City, and then into affluent Beverly Hills. Next up is vibrant West Hollywood, which has undergone an amazing transformation from a seedy strip in the 1970s, and then Hollywood proper—also much better than it used to be.

From there, you take a short ride on the Hollywood Freeway, where the 2 commingles with US Route 101. Hopping off at Alvarado Street, it’s a bit gritty and narrow through Echo Park until you get to the ultra-wide Glendale Boulevard. You’ll quickly find yourself on the Glendale Freeway, and another adventure begins.

As you head north, the San Gabriel Mountains are ahead, and both a foreboding and enticing sight. The terrain is as rugged as the Alps, yet there is a way in. A quick jog on the Foothill Freeway, and you’re at the exit you’ve been waiting for—Angeles Crest Highway.

You’ll find yourself headed straight at the mountains before a fast right-hander launches you on your journey into 60 miles of twisties. Make sure you have a full tank, as there are no gas stops between La Cañada Flintridge and Wrightwood!

Along the way you’ll have a chance to enjoy side trips on Angeles National Forest Highway and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road—they connect and are highly recommended. You’ll also want to take the extremely tight road to Mt. Wilson, where the view of the entire Los Angeles Basin and the Pacific Ocean is quite literally breathtaking.

Around the halfway point, a stop at Newcomb’s Ranch at Mile Marker LA 50.93 is a must—they’re open Thursday through Sunday until 4pm. That marker tells you that you’re just short of 51 miles from your starting point at the pier.

While Angeles Crest Highway is fast and sweeping from La Cañada Flintridge to Newcomb’s, things get tighter (and rockier) for the ride to Big Pines. Don’t skip this section, as it offers the most impressive vistas of the San Gabriel Valley to the south and High Desert to the north.

If you didn’t eat at Newcomb’s, Wrightwood offers a variety of dining options—all of them good, though I have a soft spot for the friendly Evergreen Cafe on Park Drive in downtown.

It’s not a long ride to the eastern terminus of State Route 2, where it unceremoniously Ts into State Route 138 in Phelan. However, the Mountain Top Cafe is there if you need more food or drink, as it has been since 1940.