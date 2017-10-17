2018 Ducati Monster 821 First Look

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the 1993 Ducati Monster that was created by design icon Miguel Galluzzi, Ducati has updated its Monster 821.

Here are the essential Fast Facts about the 2018 Ducati Monster 821.

1. To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the original Ducati Monster 900 that was unveiled at the Cologne Show back in 1992, the 2018 M821 gets a new gas tank and tail end that takes styling cues from the new Monster 1200.

2. Other large styling changes are the new exhaust and headlight, which the folks at Borgo Panigale says are both “classic and contemporary.”

3. Notice the beautiful yellow, which was always a favorite of Ducatisti on the older Monsters. Ducati Yellow is only available on the Monster 821, along with Ducati Red and Black.

4. The 2018 Monster 821 receives a new color TFT display that features gear and fuel indicators.

5. The 2018 Monster 821 engine uses the same engine as last season. The liquid-cooled Testastretta powerplant produces 109 horsepower @ 9250 rpm, and 63 ft/lbs of torque @ 7750 rpm.

6. The 2018 Ducati Monster arrives with the Ducati Safety Pack that includes: 8-level traction control (plus off); three-level Bosch ABS (plus off); and three rider modes: Sport (109HP), Touring (109HP) and Urban (75HP).

7. Stopping the 2018 Monster 821 are Brembo Brakes, including dual 320mm discus up front squeezed by M4-32 Monoblock radial calipers.

8. The Ducati M821 uses a 43mm front fork and shock absorber with adjustable preload, and a dual-sided swingarm.

9. The Ducati Quick Shift up/down and the Ducati Multimedia Systems are now available as accessories.

10. The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 is the first of five new models to be released for 2018. The other four will be announced at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, which runs November 9-12.

