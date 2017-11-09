Indian Scout FTR1200 Custom Concept Unveiled

During EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, Indian Motorcycle honored its Flat Track winning “Wrecking Crew” Scout FTR750 with a street-going concept: the Scout FTR1200 Custom.

The Scout FTR1200 Custom takes cues from the Scout FTR750 that dominated the 2017 American Flat Track Championship, the bike winning 37 of 54 podiums, including six podium sweeps and 14 race wins.

Indian Wrecking Crew pilot Jared Mees claimed his fifth AMA Grand National Championship. Throughout 2017 AFT, Mees claimed 10 wins out of 18 races, and set a new record of 17 finishes on the podium.

With its performance, the Indian Wrecking Crew also claimed second and third place in the final points battle with Bryan Smith and Brad Baker at the controls of the FTR750, respectively. Smith claimed the podium nine times with four wins, and and Baker earned 10 podiums.

The new Scout FTR1200 Custom concept was built in partnership with Indian’s race team, and features Indian Motorcycle’s street-legal 1133cc V-Twin engine.

Speaking of the FTR1200 Custom, President of Indian Motorcycle Steve Menneto says: “We built this bike to celebrate the FTR750’s dominant performance in American Flat Track and Indian’s return to racing. To come up with this one-off custom, we worked closely with the Indian Motorcycle Racing team to execute a vision of what a bike could look like if we brought the FTR platform to the street.

“We’ve built a strong foundation in the Cruiser, Bagger, Tourer (CBT) segment over the past five years and we are excited by the positive feedback on the FTR750 and the opportunities to grow the brand globally in the years to come.”

Following EICMA, the Indian Scout FTR1200 Custom will go on a world tour and will be exhibited at events throughout 2018 to help the brand to continue to expand its reach.

Indian’s Marketing Director, Reid Wilson, adds: “Indian has a rich racing history of winning and we aim to continue that with the FTR platform and beyond. As was the case with Indian’s original founders, we are using racing to develop, test and showcase the capabilities of our motorcycles. Indian will push boundaries by developing new products that will expand rider perceptions of American motorcycles. We plan to be respectful of Indian’s rich heritage, while expanding the reach of the brand over the long-term horizon.”

There’s no guarantee that the Scout FTR1200 Custom concept bike will make it to production, but we got our fingers crossed.

Indian Scout FTR1200 Custom Concept | Photo Gallery