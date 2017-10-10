Indian Dominates 2017 Flat Track: 14 Wins, 37 Podiums & 6 Podium Sweeps

Indian Motorcycle Dominates 2017 American Flat Track Championship

Following its return to flat track racing after more than 60 years, Indian Motorcycle Racing showed nothing but dominance throughout the 2017 American Flat Track Championship.

Piloting the all-new Scout FTR750, the “Indian Wrecking Crew” of 2017 Champion Jared Mees, Bryan Smith and Brad Baker finished 2017 AFT with a total of 14 wins, 37 podiums and six podium sweeps.

Mees had already clinched the 2017 American Flat Track ahead of the season finale at Perris Auto Speedway’s Half-Mile in Perris, Calif.

But the four-time Grand National Champion held nothing back at Perris; he took his 10th win of the season, and set a new record of 17 podiums during the 18-round season.

Finishing just behind him in points was Smith and Baker, making for an Indian Motorcycle Racing podium sweep of final point standings in 2017 American Flat Track.

“It’s been an unbelievable season with Indian Motorcycle. Since first testing the Scout FTR750 last year, I knew the bike was special and like nothing I’ve ever competed on,” said Mees. “I greatly appreciate all the love and support from my whole team, all the fans and of course my wife. It was a special season, and one I’ll look to top next year.”

Mees’ Wrecking Crew teammates Smith and Baker finished second and third, respectively. Smith reached the podium nine times, with four wins, three runner-ups and two third-place finishes. Baker tallied 10 podiums, despite being out with an injury and unable to compete in the final two races. He earned five runner-ups and five third-place finishes.

“Countless hours from an incredible team went into building the premier Scout FTR750 race bike. And early testing showed we had something special,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Product for Indian. “Much of the credit goes to the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew of Jared, Bryan and Brad. We cannot praise these guys enough for all the work they put in during the season. It was a phenomenal year that vastly exceeded expectations, and we’re excited to carry this momentum to the 2018 season.”

Photos by Brian J. Nelson