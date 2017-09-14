Custom Indian Scout Bobbers: Steve Caballero/RSD, Keino Cycles, Kraus Motor Co.

When the Indian Scout was unveiled at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2014, the bike immediately rivaled the Sportster in three ways: minimalism, entry-level price point, and an ideal platform for customization.

The Scout arrived with a 69CI v-twin that produced 100 horsepower, and was a key component to bring new riders under the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand, which was highlighted by the more-expensive Chief and Chieftain.

Indian followed up the Scout with a smaller Scout Sixty for 2016, which directly targeted the entry-level rider with its smaller 60CI engine that produced 78 horsepower.

When parent company Polaris Industries halted production of its more performance-based brand Victory Motorcycles in January 2017, resources got shuffled around.

Thankfully, a few of those resources were now planning some factory-based custom Indian builds. The first of these surfaced in July 2017 with the Indian Scout Bobber. The tagline: Strip it Down.

