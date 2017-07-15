2018 Indian Scout Bobber Unveiled | 8 Fast Facts

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Preview
We head to Minneapolis for the unveiling of the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber, which is inspired by the simple post-WWII motif of “strip it down.”
The crew from Spirit Lake, Iowa, takes its Sportster-rivaling Scout, and creates a minimalist platform that caters to those craving bobber-style motorcycles.
Before we ride the bike in and around Minneapolis, here are the essential first-look Fast Facts.
1. The Scout Bobber is built on the same Indian Scout chassis that was released for 2015, and the same 100-horsepower 69 ci (1133cc) V-twin.
2. The Bobber’s rear suspension (dual-shock setup with two inches of travel) was dropped an inch, though the seat height grows three-tenths to 25.6 inches.
3. Up front, the Scout Bobber arrives with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel.
4. The Indian Bobber’s ergonomics are revised for a more aggressive position. The footpegs were moved 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward.
5. The Scout Bobber arrives with Kenda K761 tires. They are fat and deeply treaded for some authentic bobber styling. The black cast-aluminum wheels are 16” x 3.5” front and rear (130/90 and 150/80 sizes, respectively).
6. There are other noticeable styling enhancements over the base Scout. These include the two-tone seat, bar-end mirrors, chopped-front fender, side-mounted license plate, and LED rear signals with integrated stop, turn and tail lights.
7. There are plenty of blacked-out items on the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber:
- Exhaust with slotted shields
- Slotted belt guard
- Frame
- Handlebars
- Mirrors
- Turn signals
- Primary and clutch covers
- Black gauge face on the instrument panel
8. The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber will be available in dealers this September in five colors, with prices ranging from $11,499 to $12,499. Your color choice are Thunder Black, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red, and Thunder Black Smoke with ABS. Indian is taking pre-orders now.
Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for a review early next week.
2018 Indian Scout Bobber Specs:
Engine
- Type: V-Twin
- Displacement: 69 ci
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 72 ft/lbs at 6000 rpm
- Fueling: Closed loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
- Exhaust: Split dual exhaust w/ crossover
Chassis
- Front suspension; travel: Cartridge-type fork, 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Dual shocks; 2.0 inches
- Front wheel: 16” x 3.5”; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 16″ x 3.5″; cast aluminum
- Front tire: 130/90-16; Kenda K761
- Rear tire: 150/80-16 71H; Kenda K761
- Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
Dimensions and Capacities
- Wheelbase: 61.5 in (1562 mm)
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb Weight: 554 pounds
Colors/Price (MSRP):
- Thunder Black: $11,499
- Star Silver Smoke: $11,999
- Bronze Smoke: $11,999
- Indian Motorcycle Red: $11,999
- Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $12,499