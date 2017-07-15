2018 Indian Scout Bobber Unveiled | 8 Fast Facts

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Preview

We head to Minneapolis for the unveiling of the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber, which is inspired by the simple post-WWII motif of “strip it down.”

The crew from Spirit Lake, Iowa, takes its Sportster-rivaling Scout, and creates a minimalist platform that caters to those craving bobber-style motorcycles.

Before we ride the bike in and around Minneapolis, here are the essential first-look Fast Facts.

1. The Scout Bobber is built on the same Indian Scout chassis that was released for 2015, and the same 100-horsepower 69 ci (1133cc) V-twin.

2. The Bobber’s rear suspension (dual-shock setup with two inches of travel) was dropped an inch, though the seat height grows three-tenths to 25.6 inches.

3. Up front, the Scout Bobber arrives with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel.

4. The Indian Bobber’s ergonomics are revised for a more aggressive position. The footpegs were moved 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward.

5. The Scout Bobber arrives with Kenda K761 tires. They are fat and deeply treaded for some authentic bobber styling. The black cast-aluminum wheels are 16” x 3.5” front and rear (130/90 and 150/80 sizes, respectively).

6. There are other noticeable styling enhancements over the base Scout. These include the two-tone seat, bar-end mirrors, chopped-front fender, side-mounted license plate, and LED rear signals with integrated stop, turn and tail lights.

7. There are plenty of blacked-out items on the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber:

Exhaust with slotted shields

Slotted belt guard

Frame

Handlebars

Mirrors

Turn signals

Primary and clutch covers

Black gauge face on the instrument panel

8. The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber will be available in dealers this September in five colors, with prices ranging from $11,499 to $12,499. Your color choice are Thunder Black, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red, and Thunder Black Smoke with ABS. Indian is taking pre-orders now.

Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for a review early next week.

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Specs:

Engine

Type: V-Twin

Displacement: 69 ci

Maximum power: 100 horsepower

Maximum torque: 72 ft/lbs at 6000 rpm

Fueling: Closed loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

Exhaust: Split dual exhaust w/ crossover

Chassis

Front suspension; travel: Cartridge-type fork, 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Dual shocks; 2.0 inches

Front wheel: 16” x 3.5”; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 16″ x 3.5″; cast aluminum

Front tire: 130/90-16; Kenda K761

Rear tire: 150/80-16 71H; Kenda K761

Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

Dimensions and Capacities

Wheelbase: 61.5 in (1562 mm)

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 25.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb Weight: 554 pounds

Colors/Price (MSRP):

Thunder Black: $11,499

Star Silver Smoke: $11,999

Bronze Smoke: $11,999

Indian Motorcycle Red: $11,999

Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $12,499

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Preview | Photo Gallery