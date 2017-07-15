2018 Indian Scout Bobber Unveiled | 8 Fast Facts

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Preview

We head to Minneapolis for the unveiling of the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber, which is inspired by the simple post-WWII motif of “strip it down.”

The crew from Spirit Lake, Iowa, takes its Sportster-rivaling Scout, and creates a minimalist platform that caters to those craving bobber-style motorcycles.

Before we ride the bike in and around Minneapolis, here are the essential first-look Fast Facts.

2018 Indian Scout Bobber price
2018 Indian Scout Bobber

1. The Scout Bobber is built on the same Indian Scout chassis that was released for 2015, and the same 100-horsepower 69 ci (1133cc) V-twin.

2. The Bobber’s rear suspension (dual-shock setup with two inches of travel) was dropped an inch, though the seat height grows three-tenths to 25.6 inches.

3. Up front, the Scout Bobber arrives with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel.

4. The Indian Bobber’s ergonomics are revised for a more aggressive position. The footpegs were moved 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward.

2018 Indian Scout Bobber black
2018 Indian Scout Bobber

5. The Scout Bobber arrives with Kenda K761 tires. They are fat and deeply treaded for some authentic bobber styling. The black cast-aluminum wheels are 16” x 3.5” front and rear (130/90 and 150/80 sizes, respectively).

6. There are other noticeable styling enhancements over the base Scout. These include  the two-tone seat, bar-end mirrors, chopped-front fender, side-mounted license plate, and LED rear signals with integrated stop, turn and tail lights.

7. There are plenty of blacked-out items on the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber:

  • Exhaust with slotted shields
  • Slotted belt guard
  • Frame
  • Handlebars
  • Mirrors
  • Turn signals
  • Primary and clutch covers
  • Black gauge face on the instrument panel

8. The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber will be available in dealers this September in five colors, with prices ranging from $11,499 to $12,499. Your color choice are Thunder Black, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red, and Thunder Black Smoke with ABS. Indian is taking pre-orders now.

 

2018 Indian Scout Bobber red
2018 Indian Scout Bobber

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Specs:

Engine

  • Type: V-Twin
  • Displacement: 69 ci
  • Maximum power: 100 horsepower
  • Maximum torque: 72 ft/lbs at 6000 rpm
  • Fueling: Closed loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
  • Exhaust: Split dual exhaust w/ crossover

Chassis

  • Front suspension; travel: Cartridge-type fork, 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Dual shocks; 2.0 inches
  • Front wheel: 16” x 3.5”; cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 16″ x 3.5″; cast aluminum
  • Front tire: 130/90-16; Kenda K761
  • Rear tire: 150/80-16 71H; Kenda K761
  • Front brake: 298mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional

Dimensions and Capacities

  • Wheelbase: 61.5 in (1562 mm)
  • Rake: 29 degrees
  • Trail: 4.7 inches
  • Seat height: 25.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Curb Weight: 554 pounds

Colors/Price (MSRP):

  • Thunder Black: $11,499
  • Star Silver Smoke: $11,999
  • Bronze Smoke: $11,999
  • Indian Motorcycle Red: $11,999
  • Thunder Black Smoke (ABS): $12,499

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Preview | Photo Gallery

