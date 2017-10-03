The 2017 fall motorcycle season is here, and motorcyclists across the states are getting ready to add some warmth to their riding apparel.

Harley-Davidson MotorClothes is focused on layering for warmth this season, and has released a few new options of fall riding gear for both men and women.

Starting with a base layer, look no further than the new Men’s 115th Anniversary Plaid Washed Slim Fit Shirt (99003-18VM, $65.00) to look good on and off the bike. It features a subtle, dark yarn-dyed plaid––nothing flashy or loud. The light enzyme wash offers a soft feel and the much-loved slim fit keeps the look modern. Like it roomier? Size up. To get you in the party mood, this men’s short sleeve shirt is pre-loaded with anniversary details (hardware, label, patch, and more). The colors, pinstriping and stitching all complement the 115th Anniversary motorcycle design.

Next layer on the new Extended Length 2-in-1 Neck Tube (98231-18VX, $35.00*). Lightweight and versatile, this wind-resistant gear works double duty with a two-fabric construction. The Polartec® Wind Pro® fleece lower tube is cut longer and wider for greater coverage around your neck or for tucking into your jacket collar. The upper tube is designed from soft, breathable spandex. This neckwear is plenty long to pull over your mouth or ears to help block the cold. But because it’s thin and lightweight, it won’t feel bulky or constricting around your neck. Available in a small or large size.

For the final layer, add the versatile Men’s Convertible Packable Mid-Layer Jacket (98582-17VM, $130.00*). This layer gives you two-in-one style with the zip-off sleeves – one moment it’s a jacket; the next it’s a vest. And because the lightweight layer features body mapping stretch panels, this non-bulking gear layers effortlessly under a riding jacket for extra defense against the cold. The quilted 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation helps ensure comfort in the chilliest forecasts. Great on its own or under gear, this versatile men’s casual jacket folds up into the back pocket so it’s easy to tuck into a saddlebag.

For a woman’s option, reach for the Women’s Mid-Layer Soft Shell Jacket (98565-16VW, $89.00*). Ideal for under riding gear, it delivers lightweight and windproof defense without bulk. And to keep from overheating, the contrasting black panels allow airflow when venting the riding jacket. Use the two-way asymmetrical front zipper so there is no chin rubbing. It’s also great to wear on its own as a women’s casual jacket, too.

Harley-Davidson MotorClothes apparel is available at more than 750 authorized retail locations in the United States and online.