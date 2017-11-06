2018 Honda NC750X First Look

2018 Honda NC750X Gets Traction Control

The 2018 Honda NC750X comes to America, and it refreshes the adventure-touring motorcycle that debuted in 2012 as the NC700.

Here are the essential facts you need to know about the 2018 Honda NC750X:

Displacement is up 75cc for the 2018 Honda NC750X from the NX700X. The increased displacement is due to a four millimeter bore increase. What was a 670cc parallel twin is now a 745cc motor. It is still a SOHC, eight-valve design and the compression ratio remains unchanged at 10.7:1. The firing order is still the organic 270 degrees. Traction control arrives. There will be two levels of traction control available. No word yet if “off” is an option. Honda calls the new styling “Sensual Performance”. We like the new look and will leave it at that. DCT remains an option for the 2018 Honda NC750X. While the standard clutch version is still available, we much prefer the NC with DCT. With the larger motor, the DCT shift points in Sport mode have been raised to 7500 rpm (from 6600 rpm) which will give the NC750X a sportier feel—a good match with the larger bore. The Drive mode is still available for casual riding. As before, the Sport mode has three sub-levels of performance. We’re not convinced it’s necessary with the 2018 Honda NC750X, but we’ll find out when we test it. Adaptive Clutch Capability Control improves the DCT experience. According to Honda, this feature mimics the feel of feathering the clutch, for smooth engagement on- and off-throttle. The distinctive 22-liter storage box is retained. It may look like a fuel tank, but open it up and you have a cavernous storage space that can store a full-face helmet. The LCD dash is customizable. There are nine choices for the display, though most of them relate to the color(s) of the rpm display bar. Touring fans and commuters will be happy to know that Honda Accessories luggage is available. You can add 29-liter panniers and your choice of two top boxes—35- and 45-liter. Plus a centerstand, fog lights, heated grips, and fairing protection bars can be purchased from Honda.

For a rundown of the rest of the 2018 Honda NC750X features that carry over from the NC700X, read our full test of the 2016 DCT edition.

2018 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement

Bore and stroke: 77 x 80mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valve Train: SOHC; four valves per cylinder

Transmission: Manual six-speed (DCT: Fully automatic 6-speed w/ multiple modes, plus a manual shift mode)

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 5.4 inchesl

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted shock; 5.9 inchesFront tire: Dunlop Trailmax D609; 120/70×17 radial

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front tire: 120/70-17

Rear tire: 160/60-17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ two-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.4 inches

Rake: 27.0°

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 478 pounds (DCT: 500 pounds)

2018 Honda NC750X DCT ABS Price