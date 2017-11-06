Ducati Stradale V4 Engine Info & Specs

For 2018, Ducati took an innovative step for its Panigale superbike lineup, transitioning from the beloved V-twin to the Desmosedici Stradale V4.

This was definitely no secret; Ducati’s intentions of building a V4 were well known over a year ago. After leaked photos and information, the official details of the 2018 Panigale V4 were unveiled Sunday afternoon at the start of the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

Most were expecting a V4 under 1000cc in order to meet homologation standards for World Superbike where twins are capped at 1200cc, and V4s 1000cc.

One look at the name of the V4 engine and it’s obvious that racing wasn’t the entire intention of the new Panigale V4. Stradale translates from Italian into “Road.”

But this is a Ducati, and all efforts are built from the soul of the Borgo Panigale based brand, and that’s racing. Following is your info guide to Ducati’s newest engine, the Desmosedici Stradale V4. Expect Ducati to release a V4 under 1000cc next year for racing homologation purposes.

1. First the numbers. The Stradale V4 produces 214 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm, and 91.5 ft/lbs. of torque @ 10,000 rpm. This is nine more than the 1299 (1285cc) Superquadro, and 15.2 ft/lbs less torque than the 1299, which is typical due to the V4 vs V2 design. The new V4 also revs to 14,000 rpm.

2. The Desmosedici Stradale design, which features an 81mm bore and 53.5mm stroke, is based on the 1000cc engine used by the Ducati Team GP17 in MotoGP, but 103cc larger. The Panigale V4 has the same geometry and dimensions its MotoGP counterpart, which produces 225 horsepower. The engine is rotated rearward by 42 degrees, helping with mass centralization and a compact bike profile.



3. Though it’s suited for the track, Ducati says the design has intentions for road riding. Ducati says mid-rang and low-range torque is maximized, which is “essential for a satisfying road experience.”

4. Just like the MotoGP prototypes, the Stradale V4 arrives with a counter-rotating crankshaft, which helps reduce the gyroscopic effect caused by the wheels. This allows the bike to turn direction quicker than the standard crankshaft that rotates in the same directions as the wheels.

5. Though a V4 configuration, the Desmosedici Stradale weighs 143 pounds, 4.8 pounds heaver than the 1299’s powerplant. The lightweight is attributed to much aluminum, including Nikasil-coated aluminum cylinder liners, and die cast magnesium used in engine casings, cam covers, oil sump, alternator cover and two-piece clutch cover.

6. The aluminum pistons feature “box in box” technology, which Ducati says contains both skirt height and below-chamber thickness, helping to reduce attrition and inertial loads while maintaining the necessary strength and stiffness.

7. The compression ratio of the Stradale V4 is race serious – 14:1.

8. The Desmosedici Stradale V4 features a “Twin Pulse” firing order, which reproduces the firing sequence of a V-twin. This is done by a 70-degree crank-pin offset combined with a 90-degree engine configuration, just like the MotoGP prototypes. Ducati says the two left-hand cylinders fire closely together, and so do the two right- hand ones. In the timing chart, the ignition points are at 0°, 90°, 290° and 380°. It’s this particular firing order makes the V4 sound like a MotoGP Desmosedici..

9. The Stradale uses four 52mm oval throttle bodies that are connected to a variable-height intake runners – the first time for a Ducati engine. Ducati says this solution optimizes cylinder intake across the rev range, giving major advantages in terms of power delivery and handling.

10. The Stradale V4 utilizes Ducati’s latest Desmodromic valve system, which is miniaturized in its latest iteration. The Desmodromic system doesn’t use traditional valve springs, and valves are are closed mechanically. This allows the engines to run steeper cam profiles and radical cam timings. The camshafts are controlled by two “silent” timing chains.

11. Just like in MotoGP, the Stradale V4 uses a semi-dry sump lubrication system that features four pumps: one delivery and three recovery pumps.

12. Hidden in the “V” of the engine is the shaft-driven water pump. This location allows optimizes cooling efforts and engine weight.

13. Ducati says the 6-speed gearbox is specially designed for the Desmosedici Stradale engine and features a rotary gear sensor to ensure optimal operation with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for clutchless up- and down-shifts.

14. Service intervals remain as the 1299 Panigale: general services every 7,500 miles and the valve inspection and adjustment every 15,000 miles.

Ducati Desmosedici Stradale V4 Engine | Photo Gallery