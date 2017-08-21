AGV Sport Atom Leather Jacket Review

AGV Sport Atom Motorcycle Jacket Review | Perceptible Perforation

When summer arrives in most of the country, it gets harder to wear that thick leather jacket in comfort. For sport riders, the AGV Sport Atom jacket solves that problem with vast sections of perforated 1.2mm leather to let the air flow, plus unmolested 1.4mm leather in the impact areas to protect against abrasion in the case of an unexpected dismount.

The AGV Sport Atom is very much a performance jacket first, with the cooling of the perforations a bonus to allow three-season riding. In addition to the thick leather that does require some breaking in, the Atom has generous fabric stretch panels on the arms, plus two leather stretch panels on the back behind the shoulders.

Putting the Atom jacket on, it absolutely feels substantial. The protection of the leather is supplemented with CE rated internal shoulder and elbow protectors, as well as external metal protection on the shoulders (with mesh air intakes surrounding them). One safety downside is the 8mm pad for your back, rather than a CE Level 2 back protector.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Motonation, the US distributor of the AGV Sport apparel, also brings Forcefield Armor into the country. A Pro Lite K Level 2 back insert will give you the protection you want and it slips right in.

Riding in hot weather, the perforation works wonders. As long as the temperature stays out of triple digits, I can ride all day in the AGV Sport Atom. The air flows in the perforations, and then naturally flows out the bottom of the jacket, though on the hottest days I also opened the two vertical vents in the lower back for even more streaming.

As a high-performance jacket, the AGV Sport Atom is a standout. The fit is as-expected, with two hook-and-loop side straps to customize the fit. The flex panels make it easy to move all over the motorcycle in the twisties.

The race-inspired aerodynamic hump is there if you’re going truly fast, and provides a bit of impact protection. Given the Atom’s hot-weather purpose, it would have been great if AGV Sport had set the hump up to house a bladder for a hydration system.

AGV Sport gives the Atom an impressive amount of cargo carrying capacity, considering it is designed for aggressive riding. In addition to the expected external hand pockets and zipped Napoleon pocket, there is a generous interior hook-and-loop flap closure phone pocket (handles my encased iPhone 7 with room to spare), plus another huge interior pocket with a small hook-and-loop closure—handy for paperwork if there’s not a place for it on the bike.

The main zipper is a robust YKK unit, with smaller YKK zippers on the hand pockets and Napoleon pocket—leather pulls on the exterior zippers are helpful. You can also zip the pants to AGV Sport’s Willow leather pants (also available perforated) for enhanced safety.

Finally, to get more utility out of the AGV Sport Atom jacket, it has a quilted vest liner, so you can ride in comfort in cooler weather. I rode in the low 70s with just a t-shirt under the Atom with no discomfort, so you should be able to ride at least down to 60 degrees with the liner.

That gives you a 40-degree range where you will still be comfortable. When it gets into the 100s, it might be time to pull over, though the Atom does help you make the best of the hottest days.

Working as both a hot-weather jacket and high-performance apparel, the AGV Sport Atom jacket is an excellent multi-purpose addition to a sport rider’s closet.

Action photography by Kelly Callan and Enrico Pavia

AGV Sport Atom Leather Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: 42-50

Colors: Black; Black/Red; Black/White

Made in Pakistan

AGV Sport Atom Leather Jacket Price: $300 MSRP

AGV Sport Atom Leather Jacket Review: Photo Gallery