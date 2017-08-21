2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

A mainstay in the supermoto world, the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM is based on the long-running DR-Z400S dual sport motorcycle.

To make it supermoto ready, Suzuki gives the DR-Z400SM 17-inch street wheels and tires, plus an inverted fork. Just a few pounds heavier that its dual sport counterpart, the DR-Z400SM is a fun street machine.

The price is kept down by sticking with a carbureted motor and steel-frame chassis that is over a decade old. While not for racing, the 2018 DR-Z400SM is gigantically fun in the tightest twisties, as well as being a highly capable commuter bike—all you have to do is resist the temptation to turn into an unrepentant hooligan.

Wheelies and curb hopping are a constant enticement on the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM.

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 398cc

Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6mm

Cooling: Liquid-cooled

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valve train: DOHC

Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: RK chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Inverted fork

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload-adjustable shock

Front tire: 120/70R17

Rear tire: 140/70R17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Seat height: 35.0 inches

Ground clearance: 10.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 322 pounds

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Color:

Black

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price: