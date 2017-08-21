2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

A mainstay in the supermoto world, the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM is based on the long-running DR-Z400S dual sport motorcycle.

To make it supermoto ready, Suzuki gives the DR-Z400SM 17-inch street wheels and tires, plus an inverted fork. Just a few pounds heavier that its dual sport counterpart, the DR-Z400SM is a fun street machine.

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM for saleThe price is kept down by sticking with a carbureted motor and steel-frame chassis that is over a decade old. While not for racing, the 2018 DR-Z400SM is gigantically fun in the tightest twisties, as well as being a highly capable commuter bike—all you have to do is resist the temptation to turn into an unrepentant hooligan.

Wheelies and curb hopping are a constant enticement on the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM.

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 398cc
  • Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6mm
  • Cooling: Liquid-cooled
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1
  • Valve train: DOHC
  • Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: RK chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Inverted fork
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload-adjustable shock
  • Front tire: 120/70R17
  • Rear tire: 140/70R17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SMDIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
  • Seat height: 35.0 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 322 pounds

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Color:

  • Black

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price:

  • $7299 MSRP

