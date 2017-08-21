2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM
A mainstay in the supermoto world, the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM is based on the long-running DR-Z400S dual sport motorcycle.
To make it supermoto ready, Suzuki gives the DR-Z400SM 17-inch street wheels and tires, plus an inverted fork. Just a few pounds heavier that its dual sport counterpart, the DR-Z400SM is a fun street machine.
The price is kept down by sticking with a carbureted motor and steel-frame chassis that is over a decade old. While not for racing, the 2018 DR-Z400SM is gigantically fun in the tightest twisties, as well as being a highly capable commuter bike—all you have to do is resist the temptation to turn into an unrepentant hooligan.
Wheelies and curb hopping are a constant enticement on the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM.
Read our Suzuki DR-Z400SM Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6mm
- Cooling: Liquid-cooled
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valve train: DOHC
- Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: RK chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Inverted fork
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload-adjustable shock
- Front tire: 120/70R17
- Rear tire: 140/70R17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 322 pounds
2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Color:
- Black
2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM Price:
- $7299 MSRP