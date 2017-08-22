2018 BMW F 700 GS

Don’t let the 700 designation fool you. The 2018 BMW F 700 GS actually has a 798cc parallel twin motor—it’s just detuned to “700” status.

Dropping the 800’s power to 75 horses at 7000 rpm gives it some licensing and insurance benefits in various countries, so all of a sudden the 800 is a 700.

More of a street-going GS, the F 700 has cast aluminum wheels rather than wire-spoke, though 6.7 inches of suspension travel is generous.

Regardless, it’s a capable machine for a rider who wants access to a twin-cylinder GS at a lower price and with less intimidating power.

2018 BMW F 700 GS Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm

Maximum power: 75 horsepower @ 7000 rpm

Maximum torque: 57 ft/lbs @ 5500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ straight cut gear teeth

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 6.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.7 inches

Front wheel: 2.50 x 19; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Front tire: 110/80-19

Rear tire: 140/70-17

Front brakes: Dual floating 300mm discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc, with single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 61.3 inches

Rake: 26°

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches (adjustable)

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Fuel consumption: 55 mpg at a constant 55 mph

Curb weight: 461 pounds

2018 BMW F 700 GS Color:

Racing Blue Metallic

2018 BMW F 700 GS Price: