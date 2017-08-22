2018 BMW F 700 GS
Don’t let the 700 designation fool you. The 2018 BMW F 700 GS actually has a 798cc parallel twin motor—it’s just detuned to “700” status.
Dropping the 800’s power to 75 horses at 7000 rpm gives it some licensing and insurance benefits in various countries, so all of a sudden the 800 is a 700.
More of a street-going GS, the F 700 has cast aluminum wheels rather than wire-spoke, though 6.7 inches of suspension travel is generous.
Advertisement
Regardless, it’s a capable machine for a rider who wants access to a twin-cylinder GS at a lower price and with less intimidating power.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2018 BMW F 700 GS Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm
- Maximum power: 75 horsepower @ 7000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 57 ft/lbs @ 5500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ straight cut gear teeth
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.7 inches
- Front wheel: 2.50 x 19; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Front tire: 110/80-19
- Rear tire: 140/70-17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 300mm discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc, with single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 61.3 inches
- Rake: 26°
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches (adjustable)
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Fuel consumption: 55 mpg at a constant 55 mph
- Curb weight: 461 pounds
2018 BMW F 700 GS Color:
- Racing Blue Metallic
2018 BMW F 700 GS Price:
- $TBA MSRP