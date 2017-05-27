2018 Kymco Xtown 300i Scooter Review | 12 Fast Facts

2018 Kymco Xtown 300i | Freeway and Street Capable Scooter

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a destination for any traveling motorcyclists. The vibrant hills, southern hospitality and connection to nature is something that we’ve been made aware of by anyone who has traveled that region. Of course, when people think of these epic routes, they rarely think of scooters such as the Kymco Xtown 300i—perhaps they should.

1. The Kymco 300i is powered by a liquid-cooled 276cc thumper. While it only puts out 23 horsepower, that’s enough to make it work on the highway, as well as in town. The EFI is smooth, but from 6000 rpm on up—just below peak torque output—the little motor puts out noticeable vibration. In all, the two-valve motor provides modest power great for all around use in the city or weekend jaunts.

2. As is typical of scooters, the Kymco 300i is equipped with a fully automatic CVT transmission. Just grab the throttle and let the centrifugal clutch and pulleys sort it out. This simplicity makes the 300i widely accessible to those that might be weary of a traditional gearbox.

3. While there is some CVT lag, the 300i can easily zip around in traffic and even at freeway speeds. On deceleration, compression braking is kept to a minimum. However, at about 6,000 rpm, there is a noticeable amount of engine vibration.

4. The Kymco 300i is softly sprung with appropriate damping. Equipped with a non-adjustable fork and twin shocks, the only adjustment is spring-preload in the back to accommodate a passenger. The Xtown has a comfortable ride, without sacrificing maneuverability or stability. Additionally, it takes a hard hit to bottom out the rear shocks; even then, little discomfort is transferred into the rider. On rough roads or over other inconsistencies, the 300i settles down quickly, adding a layer of stability to the package.

5. Scooters need to be nimble, and the Kymco Xtown 300i doesn’t disappoint. One of the greatest strengths of the 300i is its maneuverability—credit its low center of gravity. Featuring a wheelbase just a fraction over 60 inches and a fairly relaxed 28 degrees of rake, the 300i turns on a dime, regardless of speed. Despite that quality, it’s quite stable when traveling at highway cruising speeds.

6. The comfortable riding position is well suited for a wide variety of shapes and sizes. The Xtown 300i is certainly more compact than its cousin, the Xciting 400i ABS. Wide handlebars at a neutral height allow for an upright riding position, and the softly cushioned set is quite inviting. Taller riders with longer inseams might experience a bit more knee bend, but with my inseam of 32 inches, I was no worse for wear. In the wet, the floorboards do become a bit slick; find a way to get some traction on them if you will be riding in the rain. Whether you’re riding in the dry or the wet, the windscreen provides ample protection.

7. Modest speeds are matched with modest stopping power. With just a single disc on each wheel, and ABS for only the front wheel, braking is more than appropriate for the 300i. Feel at the lever is progressive and lacks a novice-startling sudden initial bite. Both brakes can easily be modulated for low speed riding thanks to positive feedback at the levers. Even in the wet, the ABS doesn’t to activate prematurely; in fact, it requires heavy or uncontrolled braking to trigger the ABS.

8. There is plenty of under-seat storage, which will come in handy for commuters. I stashed away rain gear, a small backpack, and a GoPro, with plenty of room to spare. Importantly, you can lock your belongings away safely.

9. The 2018 Kymco XTown 300i has a 3.3-gallon fuel capacity. Filling up the 300i won’t break the bank, and with a claimed 69 mpg, your trips to the gas station will be few and far between.

10. A simple, easy to read dash is there on the 300i. Once behind the bars, I immediately noticed the analog tachometer and speedometer. Riders will also find a digital display for a clock, fuel gauge, odometer, coolant temperature gauge, and ambient temperature. The positioning allows you to read the displays easily in a full-face helmet.

11. A kickstand and centerstand are standard on the 300i. Scooter purists may not like the presence of a kickstand, but they can use the centerstand exclusively, if they like.

12. The 2018 Kymco 300i has an MSRP of $3999. With an aggressive price point just $400 higher than the Honda PCX150, the Kymco Xtown 300i offers lots of utility, without pushing budgets into the extremes. Great handling, manageable power, and ample storage make it a competitive commuter vehicle for someone who needs something that will do a little bit of everything.

Riding Style

2018 Kymco Xtown 300i Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 276cc

Bore x stroke: 72.7 x 66.4mm

Maximum power: 23 horsepower @ 8000 rpm

Maximum torque: 16.6 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression Ratio: 10.6:1

Cooling: Liquid

Fueling: EFI

Lubrication: Wet Sump

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

Final drive: V-belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel tube

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.9 inches of travel

Wheels: Aluminum alloy

Front tire: 120/80-14; Maxxis

Rear tire: 150/70-13; Maxxis

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 3-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper; parking brake

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.8 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Lean angle: 37 degrees

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 69 mpg

Wet weight: 429 pounds

2018 Kymco Xtown 300i Colors:

Mat White

Mat Black

Silver Crystal

Gray Metallic

2018 Kymco Xtown 300i Price:

$3999 MSRP

2-18 Kymco Xtown 300i Review: Photo Gallery