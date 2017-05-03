Kenny Roberts Invites You To True American Hero Dinner & Ride

Kenny Roberts True American Hero Dinner & Ride May 12-13

Long after Kenny Roberts stopped racing, he’s remained a hero to many people for a lot of reasons—maybe now more than ever. Roberts recognized the true heroes among us years ago, and took up the cause to support veterans with his True American Heroes dinner and ride, and he’s heading into this sixth event on May 12-13, 2017.

Open to the public, the annual event takes place at Roberts’ sprawling ranch in Modesto, Calif. This year’s dinner on Friday will be provided by the acclaimed Golden Truffle restaurant inside Roberts’ own museum.

Attendees get a rare opportunity to tour the Roberts’ museum, and hang with The King and special guests—Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, Kenny Roberts Jr., Broc Glover, Marty Smith, Bubba Shobert, Kevyn Major Howard, Perry King and Bo Derek. This year’s event honors the memory of fallen Marine Cpl. Michael D. Anderson Jr., and features guest of honor LCDR Kristopher J. Nastro, U.S. Navy.

Other activities include a street ride and BBQ with Kenny and friends on Saturday, May 13, and a motorcycle and memorabilia auction. The motorcycle is a custom 2017 Yamaha FJ-09 Adventure/Rally—don’t miss your chance to win this one-of-a-kind machine.

All proceeds from the event go directly to U.S. veterans, and seats are likely to fill up fast so get your tickets now. For Ticket and Event Information, Call (209) 765-9317.

For additonal information on the charities, visit:

If you are traveling, the Double Tree Hilton in Modesto is the official hotel of the event, and offers special room rates for dinner attendees.