Roper Takes SCTA’s 2017 El Trial de España Win

Roper Wins Legendary Motorcycle Trials Event |

Niederer, Blanc-Gonnet Podium at 47th El Trial de España

After building up a commanding lead on the first day of the two-day 47th Annual El Trial de España held at MotoVentures in Anza, California, Gas Gas mounted Bryan Roper rode to an easy win. Roper also dominated the spectator-friendly Sunday afternoon exhibition sections on day two. The exhibition sections were designed by five-time El Trial winner Geoff Aaron.

Roper dabbed just once in 30 sections on Saturday, giving him an 11-point lead over fellow Gas Gas rider, Alex Niederer. Montesa-mounted Daniel Blanc-Gonnet trailed with 21 points on Saturday after a disastrous 11-point second loop.

An error in the opening morning section on Sunday resulting in Roper giving back five points of his lead to Niederer. Roper regained two points by cleaning section seven after Niederer scored a two. This gave Roper a solid eight-point lead over Niederer going into the final five exhibition section, which each rider tackled twice in front of the crowd.

Early on, Niederer looked like he might mount a charge on Roper. After dabbing just once in two rides of exhibition section one, Niederer picked up two points on Roper. However, in both sections two and three, Roper bested Niederer by a point.

By section five, Roper was ready to put an exclamation mark on his weekend. Roper put in two clean rides, while Niederer had a pair of two-point rides, and Blanc-Gonnet fived the highly technical section twice.

Roper finished the event with 12 points, to Niederer’s 25. Blanc-Gonnet was a distant third with 54 points.

Bryan Roper’s younger brother, Josh Roper, won the Sunday Expert class.

Following the event, the Southern California Trials Association, which sanctions and runs El Trial de España, announced that it has a multi-year deal to return the event to MotoVentures.

Photography by Don Williams

2017 El Trial de España Results

Pro

1. Bryan Roper, 12 points (41 cleans)

2. Alex Niederer, 25 (31 cleans)

3. Daniel Blanc-Gonnet, 54 (27 cleans)

Other winners

Expert: Josh Roper

Advanced: Rick Jenkins

Clubman A: Mark Franklin

Clubman B: Nick Blais

Intermediate: Zak Maeda

Sportsman: Tim Robel

Novice: Murphy Aaron

Media: John Bumgarner

