2018 BMW K 1600 B Bagger Price Announced for USA

2018 BMW K 1600 B Bagger Price

When BMW Motorrad unveiled its K 1600 B in October 2016, anticipation built quickly. BMW Motorrad and bagger fans not only wanted a first look at the K 1600 B, which occurred January at Cleveland International Motorcycle Show, but also pricing.

BMW Motorrad released the pricing for the K 1600 B, which will arrive as a 2018 model, along with some product highlights. The BMW K 1600 B Bagger price for the USA will be $19,995 (MSRP), plus a $495 destination fee.

The K 1600 B is a close relative to the K 1600 GT and GTL, and features the 1649cc inline-6 cylinder that produces 160 horsepower at 7759 rpm and 129 ft/lbs of torque at 5250 rpm. The bike—a direct aim at the Honda Gold Wing F6B—was designed to appeal to the American bagger market, and is designed to be low and sleek.

The BMW Bagger arrives standard with three riding modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic), Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized integral ABS Pro, heated seats and hand grips, power adjustable windshield, cruise control, multifunction display with on-board computer, and Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) with “Road” and “Cruise” damping modes.

Available as options are Gear Shift Assist Pro, Reverse Assist, Hill Start Control, adaptive headlight, and floorboards.

Like other BMW motorcycle models, buyers can enhance the K 1600 B with option packages that include:

• Safety package: Adaptive headlight, tire pressure monitor (TPM), and Hill Start Control

• Comfort package: Gear Shift Assist Pro, central locking system, anti-theft alarm, Keyless

Ride, and LED auxiliary lights

• Touring Package: Reverse assist, GPS preparation, and audio system with radio, Sirius XM, and Bluetooth

We’re anticipating the launch of this new Bavarian bagger, but for now, here are the K 1600 B Fast Facts.

2018 BMW K 1600 B Bagger | Photo Gallery