Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain Sells Out in 10 Minutes

Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain For Sale: Sold Out

When the first Jack Daniel’s Indian Chief Vintage and Springfield hit the market last year, the models that celebrated the 150th Anniversary of the Tennessee whiskey company all 150 sold out in eight hours.

That was impressive for the bikes designed by Klock Werkes out of South Dakota. But this year’s limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain, also designed by Klock Werkes, sold out even faster.

When Indian motorcycle dealers began accepting pre-order deposits at noon last Monday, all 100 of the new Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain sold out by 12:10 p.m.

“This overwhelming level of demand is an incredible testament to the power of these two iconic American brands,” said Steve Menneto, President of Motorcycles for Polaris Industries. “Without a doubt, this brand collaboration and motorcycle are tapping directly into a deep sense of patriotism and American pride. We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it.”

The white and black crystal paint is highlighted with charcoal-colored accents, which symbolizes Jack Daniel’s unique charcoal-mellowing process. “Old No. 7” logos and custom badges are found across the build, including on the billet driver and passenger floorboards, leather tank pouch, aluminum tank console with motorcycle number, and unique cam, primary and air intake covers.

The crowning detail is a handmade, pure silver Jack Daniel’s horn cover badge, hand-crafted by the team at Montana Silversmith, exclusively developed and produced only for this motorcycle. The bike also carries an inscription of Jack Daniel’s “Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” mantra to remind riders that drinking and riding are meant to be enjoyed separately, Indian Motorcycle reports.

This kind of detail creates a truly unique build, and with that comes exclusivity for collecting. The bikes were priced at $34,999, and arrived with a commemorative American flag handmade from Jack Daniel’s barrel wood. The flags will feature the owner’s name, motorcycle number and VIN.

“Last year, we were blown away when we filled order capacity in eight hours. Clearly, we have tapped into something truly special, but to fill pre-order to capacity in 10 minutes is nothing short of incredible, “said Dave Stang, Director of Events and Sponsorship for Jack Daniel’s.

“Ultimately, it’s critical to us that our partnered responsibility message of “Bottles & Throttles Don’t Mix” is heard as loud and clear as the roar of the 111” V-Twin motor that powers these Indian Chieftains. These incredible bikes are an important platform in carrying that message to consumers.”

In addition to the bike’s unique custom-branded accents, the Limited-Edition Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain also features a 19-inch, contrast cut front wheel with an open fender and a host of premium touring amenities including LED headlight and driving lights, power adjustable flare windshield, gloss black front and rear highway bar, 200-watt premium audio system with fairing and saddlebag speakers, and Indian Motorcycle’s proprietary Ride Command infotainment system.

We headed to Tennessee earlier this month an exclusive ride on the JD Chieftain, along with a distillery tour. For more, read Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain: Ridden & Respected.