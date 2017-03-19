2017 Indianapolis 250SX Results | Osborne Bests Savatgy

2017 Indy 250SX Supercross Results |

Osborne, Savatgy, Smith Podium

It was a game of cat-and-mouse between Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy for the entire 20-lap Main Event at the Indianapolis round of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship Series, with Osborne taking the lead halfway through and holding it to the finish line.

With the exception of the final lap, Savatgy and Osborne were never as much as two seconds apart the entire race on the very short and technical track at Lucas Oil Stadium. Previous to his Lap 9 pass, Osborne had been letting Savatgy know he was there, though unable to complete a pass.

However, a blitz through the whoops, and the preceding straight, gave Osborne the opening in a left-hander to push his way through, making contact with Savatgy. Although always close, Savatgy was never close enough to retaliate and Osborne took his third win in the last four races.

“I just wanted to ride my own race, and that’s what I ended up doing,” Osborne said. “I felt like Savatgy was going to make some mistakes, and I felt like there was an opportunity that I had to take. I knew I had to be there to assert myself and make the pass happen, and I did. I got my third win of the season and have a nine-point lead, so I’m just going to keep plugging away.”

Savatgy said, “We made some progress tonight, but I didn’t feel like I got into my groove until later in the race. I got a little tight and after Zach went by, I got into a better rhythm and did my best to find an opportunity. We still have three big races left in the season and I’m ready to push until the end.”

Behind the two leaders was a tough battle between Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM teammates Jordon Smith and Alex Martin. Smith and Martin were riding in formation for 11 laps with Martin in third and Smith right behind him. Martin blew a tricky entry into a right-hand 180 that claimed a number of victims through the night, and almost went off the track. Smith got hung up in Martin’s downed bike, but stayed upright.

Having built a substantial lead over Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, both Smith and Martin were able to return to racing before being passed. Smith was able to motor away comfortably. From there, Martin had to battle with Cianciarulo and a charging GEICO/Honda-mounted Christian Craig for fourth for most of the remainder of the race. Smith took the final podium position, but was 28 seconds behind winner Osborne.

Cianciarulo, who was nursing a knee tweaked over a run-in with Osborne during qualifying, won his Heat race, but wasn’t able to keep pace with the leaders in the Main Event. Cianciarulo did hold off Craig while unsuccessfully attempting to take fourth from Martin. Craig finished over 15 seconds ahead of Rockstar/Yamalube/Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis, who earned his first podium the previous week at Daytona.

The difficult night for Cianciarulo and podium finish for Smith allowed Smith to close to just three points behind Cianciarulo for third place in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class standings. Cianciarulo trails leader Osborne by 18 points and Savatgy by half that.

Photography by Simon Cudby, Feld, et al

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class

Zach Osborne, Husqvarna FC 250 Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki KX250F Jordon Smith, KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition Alex Martin, KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki KX250F Christian Craig, Honda CRF250R Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha YZ250F Mitchell Harrison, Yamaha YZ250F Anthony Rodriquez, Yamaha YZ250F Kyle Cunningham, Suzuki RM-Z250 Henry Miller, Yamaha YZ250F Dakota Alix, KTM 250 SX-F John Short, Suzuki RM-Z250 Luke Renzland, Yamaha YZ250F Dylan Merriam, Yamaha YZ250F Eric Grondahl, KTM 250 SX-F Josh Cartwright, Yamaha YZ250F Gradie Featherstone, Yamaha YZ250F Cole Thompson, KTM 250 SX-F Jesse Wentland, Honda CRF250R Fredrik Noren, Honda CRF250R Jerry Robin, Yamaha YZ250F

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings (after 5 of 9 rounds)

Zach Osborne, 111 points (3 wins) Joey Savatgy, 102 (1 win) Adam Cianciarulo, 93 (1 win) Jordon Smith, 90 Dylan Ferrandis, 68 Alex Martin, 60 Christian Craig, 51 Luke Renzland, 50 Colt Nichols, 49 Anthony Rodriguez, 46 Kyle Peters, 37 Mitchell Harrison, 37 J. Hampshire, 36 Kyle Cunningham, 34 Fredrick Noren, 31 Lorenzo Locurcio, 29 Jesse Wentland, 29 Gannon Audette, 27 Cameron McAdoo, 26 Cole Thompson, 24

