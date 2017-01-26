BMW K 1600 B Bagger Arrives At Cleveland IMS | First Public Showing

BMW K 1600 B Bagger First Look Coming

If you’re in the Cleveland area and want to take an in-person look at a production prototype of the new BMW K 1600 B bagger, you’ll want to get to the Progressive International Motorcycle Show. This is a step past the Concept 101 and it is what you will be able to buy when the K 1600 B hits BMW showroom floors.

BMW promises to have representatives at the Cleveland IMS to answer questions about this high-performance six-cylinder bagger—a close relative of the K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL tourers.

Other new bikes that BMW will be displaying include the G 310 R (read our test), and four new versions of the R nineT—Scrambler (read our test), Pure, Racer, and Urban G/S. The updated S 1000 RR and S 1000 R will also be available for viewing.

[2017 New Motorcycle Previews]

In lieu of real-life test rides, BMW has its EyeRide Virtual Reality Experience that allows you to take a full test ride within the confines of the I-X Center in Cleveland. The Progressive IMS runs 3-8pm on Friday, January 27, and then 9:30a-9pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday. If you’re 12 or older, it costs $16 to get in. Otherwise, you pass the turnstile for free.