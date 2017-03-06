John McGuinness Continues with Jackson Honda for 2017 Isle of Man TT

John McGuinness News

John McGuinness will once again remain on Honda CBR600RR machinery during both Monster Energy Supersport TTs at the 2017 Isle of Man TT.

For the third-straight year, McGuinness will compete on Jackson Racing supersport 600cc motorcycles. Besides the Supersport TTs, McGuinness, who has the second-most TT wins with 23 (three TT wins behind the late Joey Dunlop), will also compete at the North West 200. His supersport teammate in both series will be Lee Johnston.

McGuinness set a lap of 126.329mph during the 2016 Isle of Man TT’s opening Supersport race, his quickest in that class since 2013. He finished that race in fifth. In the North West 200, the 44-year old “Morecambe Missile” McGuinness has consistently finished in the top 10.

John McGuinness says: “I’m delighted to be riding for Jackson Racing once more in the Supersport class as the two year’s we’ve had together so far have been excellent. Everyone knows the 600cc races are some of the most competitive around but I’ve been riding as well as ever in the class, which has been borne out in both my speeds and results. You’d be hard pushed to find two more enthusiastic people than Alan and Andy and in both 2015 and 2016 they’ve given me a bike that has been faultless.

“My fifth place in last year’s first Supersport race at the TT was one of my most pleasing results of the week and if you’re lapping at more than 126mph on a 600, you’re not hanging around! That shows the strength of the bike and I’m extremely confident we’re going to have another strong year. I’m really looking forward to riding for the team again and working with Lee.”

Alan Jackson (Jackson Racing Team Manager): “It’s great to have secured the services of John for a third successive year and the whole team is looking forward to working with him once more. The two year’s we’ve had together have been thoroughly enjoyable and we’re confident we can again supply John with machinery to get the results everyone knows he’s capable of. We’ve done some more development work on the engine, which should help even further, and the combination of John and Lee is a formidable team. They get on really well and with the master and the young gun on board, we’re looking forward to an excellent 2017.

“Most teams say each year that they have the best rider line up but this has never been truer for Jackson Racing. We’re in a really strong position to challenge for great results with the combination of both Lee and John on the Ten Kate-prepared machines.”

The team’s preparations get underway later this week with their first pre-season tests taking place at Monteblanco, Spain.