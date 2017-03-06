2017 Toronto 250SX Results | Husqvarna’s Osborne Takes 2

2017 Toronto 250SX Results

The ninth round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series headed north of the border to the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne claimed his second-straight victory of his 250SX career.

Joining Osborne on the 2017 Toronto 250SX podium were Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Geico Honda’s Christian Craig.

The Eastern Region 250SX Class Main Event commenced with Yamalube/Star RacingYamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis grabbing the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot Award while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and Osborne followed closely behind. Savatgy went after Ferrandis, but was unsuccessful as the French rider was able to pass him right back. However, Savatgy made the pass stick on lap four to inherit the lead.

Shortly after, Osborne followed passed Ferrandis as well and moved into second setting his sights on Savatgy. A short time later, Ferrandis crashed in a right-hand corner and gave up third place position in the process. Back out front, Osborne capitalized on a mistake made by Savatgy to inherit the lead. Savatgy went down on lap 14 while running in second and his teammate, Cianciarulo, overtook the position in the process.

Osborne, who won last week’s Atlanta 250SX, crossed the line to take his second straight victory of his career and this season.

“Collectively, it was a great day for us,” said Osborne. “I was fastest in every session. I didn’t get a great start in my heat race. I spun a little bit behind the gate and ended up third. I got off to a good start in the main and was right in the mix, around third or fourth, and just kind of let the race play out in front of me. I took the lead and never looked back. It’s pretty unreal.”

Cianciarulo finished second and made his first trip to the podium since his rookie year in 2014.

“I’ve definitely been through a lot to get back here [on the podium],” said Cianciarulo. “This is a really good step for me. It was a night where I didn’t necessarily feel my best so I’m happy with the end result. I’ve gone through a lot to get back here so I’m stoked and thankful to be here.”

Craig rounded out the podium in third place.

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Colt Nichols, Ferrandis, Savatgy, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith, AutoTrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Kyle Peters, SmarTop/Motoconcepts/Honda’s Cameron McAdoo, and Venex MX/MTF/Yamaha’s Anthony Rodriguez rounded out the top 10, respectively.

With his win, Osborne continues to lead the East Regional 250SX points with 70, 12 ahead of Savatgy. The series now heads to Daytona International Speedway for round 10 March 11, which takes place during Daytona Bike Week.

2017 Toronto 250SX Results:

Zach Osborne – Husqvarna FC250 Adam Cianciarulo – Kawasaki KX250F Christian Craig – Honda CRF250R Colt Nichols – Yamaha YZ250F Dylan Ferrandis – Yamaha YZ250F Joey Savatgy – Kawasaki KX250F Jordon Smith – KTM 250SX-F Kyle Peters – Suzuki RM-Z250 Cameron McAdoo – Honda CRF250R Anthony Rodriguez – Yamaha YZ250F Mitchell Harrison – Yamaha YZ250F Cole Thompson – KTM 250SX-F Jesse Wentland – Honda CRF250R RJ Hampshire – Honda CRF250R Alex Martin – KTM 250SX-F Gannon Audette – Kawasaki KX250F Fredrik Noren – Honda CRF250R Luke Renzland – Yamaha YZ250F John Short – Suzuki RM-Z250 Josh Cartwright – Yamaha YZ250F Lorenzo Locurcio – Yamaha YZ250F Henry Miller – Yamaha YZ250F

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Point Standings: