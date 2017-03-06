2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Street-wise custom and efficient long-distance touring come together with the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. To accomplish both of those jobs, there’s the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, along with new suspension—Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion shocks with hand-adjustable spring-preload.
Touring and urban riders will like the loud Boom! Box 4.3 audio system and the style of the fork-mounted batwing fairing. Passengers will like the new cooler exhaust as well as the Streamliner footpegs and one-piece seat.
For style, there’s a 19-inch front wheel and a pair of Enforcer cast aluminum wheels. Upgrades include linked brakes with ABS, and a hands-free security fob.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 95.4 x 37.8 x 52.6 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 26.1 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 31 degrees
- Left lean angle: 29 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 830 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Superior Blue
- Velocity Red Sunglo
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Prices (MSRP):
- $20,999 (Vivid Black)
- $21,499 (Black Denim, Superior Blue, Velocity Red Sunglo)