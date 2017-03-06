2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Street-wise custom and efficient long-distance touring come together with the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. To accomplish both of those jobs, there’s the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, along with new suspension—Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion shocks with hand-adjustable spring-preload.

Touring and urban riders will like the loud Boom! Box 4.3 audio system and the style of the fork-mounted batwing fairing. Passengers will like the new cooler exhaust as well as the Streamliner footpegs and one-piece seat.

For style, there’s a 19-inch front wheel and a pair of Enforcer cast aluminum wheels. Upgrades include linked brakes with ABS, and a hands-free security fob.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 95.4 x 37.8 x 52.6 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 26.1 inches

Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 830 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Superior Blue

Velocity Red Sunglo

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Prices (MSRP):