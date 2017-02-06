BMW Racing Contingency: Over $1 Million for S 1000 RR Pilots

BMW Racing Contingency: Over $1 Million

Racing a 2015-2017 BMW S 1000 RR in national or international racing series? Check with BMW Motorrad, which is offering over $1 million in BMW racing contingency money through XTRM Performance Network. The network provides real time distribution and management of contingency money payouts, results tracking and social media marketing.

“We are excited to roll out an enhanced contingency program that will cover more race series to reinforce our commitment to supporting privateer BMW motorcycle racers,” commented Sarah Schilke, National Marketing Manager, BMW Motorrad USA.

In addition to the improved contingency program, BMW is again offering the racer support purchase incentive on the S 1000 RR. Racers licensed in any of the BMW supported contingency program series can apply for the support program through their authorized BMW Motorrad dealer. The program is limited to 20 racers for 2017.

“BMW Motorrad is providing riders with all the tools they need to succeed on the racetrack – a class leading liter bike at a substantial savings, with the added incentive of HP Race Parts!” says Professional Racer Nate Kern, who will serve as a BMW Motorrad Motorsports Advisor at MotoAmerica and regional series races this year. “New for 2017, certified BMW HP Race Engineer, Steve Weir, has been brought on board to further enhance our supported racers’ success.”

For racers who want to get on board an S 1000 RR this year, BMW Motorrad is offering a limited Racer Support Program offering substantial savings on a 2016 BMW S 1000 RR with Race Package and HP Race Power Kit, as well as a monetary rider incentive. Racers holding current licenses for race series included in the contingency program and who have earned top finishes in those series are eligible to apply for the program at their local authorized BMW Motorrad USA dealer.

BMW Motorrad also offers MotoAmerica racers the opportunity to shine on an international level with the international BMW Motorrad Race Trophy. The Race Trophy provides a platform for racers piloting an S 1000 RR, HP4 or a sidecar with BMW engine, to compete at venues around the world.

The BMW Motorrad Race Trophy 2017 is comprised of 20 championships that stage around 280 races in 25 countries on six continents. The overall winner is awarded 15,000 euro, the top 30 riders collect bonuses of 100,000 euro in total. All Winners of the several defined categories receive a trophy and additional bonus for their achievements. For more information, visit BMW Motorrad Race Trophy.

The S 1000 RR supersport bike, featured in the 2015 film Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation, was BMW’s best-selling model last year. This year, the S 1000 RR appears to be wooing riders all over again, with sales in January outpacing sales in January 2016 by 42%.