2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout
For those who think a new Harley-Davidson CVO is out of their reach, the budget-minded rider with high-end tastes will take note of the Pro Street Breakout’s MSRP of $25,799. Of course, you still get the amazing CVO paint, including hand-laid graphics. Keep in mind that the CVO Pro Street Breakout is designed to do one thing—ripple the boulevard pavement.
With a long wheelbase, generous rake, and almost no cornering clearance, the CVO Pro Street Breakout does not hide its straight-line intentions.
The Softail suspension gives it a rough look, as does the two-tone exhaust and abbreviated fenders. Turning the CVO Pro Street Breakout is no picnic, but it’s a feast for those who only want to go straight, very quickly and in high CVO-style.
Read our Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 114 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.2:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.6 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 240/40-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407
- Wheels: 5-spoke Aggressor
- Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ floating two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 91.7 x 42.5 x 35.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 66.1 inches
- Seat height: 26 inches
- Rake: 35 degrees
- Fork angle: 33 degrees
- Trail: 7.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 24.8 degrees
- Left lean angle: 25.5 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 730 pounds
2-17 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Colors:
- Starfire Black/Starfire Black
- White Gold Pearl/Starfire Black
- Scorched Apple/Starfire Black
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Price:
- $25,799 MSRP