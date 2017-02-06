Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout priceFor those who think a new Harley-Davidson CVO is out of their reach, the budget-minded rider with high-end tastes will take note of the Pro Street Breakout’s MSRP of $25,799. Of course, you still get the amazing CVO paint, including hand-laid graphics. Keep in mind that the CVO Pro Street Breakout is designed to do one thing—ripple the boulevard pavement.

With a long wheelbase, generous rake, and almost no cornering clearance, the CVO Pro Street Breakout does not hide its straight-line intentions.

The Softail suspension gives it a rough look, as does the two-tone exhaust and abbreviated fenders. Turning the CVO Pro Street Breakout is no picnic, but it’s a feast for those who only want to go straight, very quickly and in high CVO-style.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”
  • Displacement: 114 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.2:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Buyer's Guide | Specs & PriceCHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.6 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 240/40-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407
  • Wheels: 5-spoke Aggressor
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ floating two-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 91.7 x 42.5 x 35.8 inches
  • Wheelbase: 66.1 inches
  • Seat height: 26 inches
  • Rake: 35 degrees
  • Fork angle: 33 degrees
  • Trail: 7.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 24.8 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 25.5 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 730 pounds

2-17 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Colors:

  • Starfire Black/Starfire Black
  • White Gold Pearl/Starfire Black
  • Scorched Apple/Starfire Black

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Price:

  • $25,799 MSRP
