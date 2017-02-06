2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout

For those who think a new Harley-Davidson CVO is out of their reach, the budget-minded rider with high-end tastes will take note of the Pro Street Breakout’s MSRP of $25,799. Of course, you still get the amazing CVO paint, including hand-laid graphics. Keep in mind that the CVO Pro Street Breakout is designed to do one thing—ripple the boulevard pavement.

With a long wheelbase, generous rake, and almost no cornering clearance, the CVO Pro Street Breakout does not hide its straight-line intentions.

The Softail suspension gives it a rough look, as does the two-tone exhaust and abbreviated fenders. Turning the CVO Pro Street Breakout is no picnic, but it’s a feast for those who only want to go straight, very quickly and in high CVO-style.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 4” x 4.374”

Displacement: 114 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.2:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.6 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 240/40-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407

Wheels: 5-spoke Aggressor

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ floating two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 91.7 x 42.5 x 35.8 inches

Wheelbase: 66.1 inches

Seat height: 26 inches

Rake: 35 degrees

Fork angle: 33 degrees

Trail: 7.7 inches

Right lean angle: 24.8 degrees

Left lean angle: 25.5 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 730 pounds

2-17 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Colors:

Starfire Black/Starfire Black

White Gold Pearl/Starfire Black

Scorched Apple/Starfire Black

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout Price: