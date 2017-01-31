Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center Review | Motocare On Wheels

Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center

The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center is a hospital on wheels. The 18-wheeler tractor and trailer provides essential medical treatment and support for all the Monster Energy AMA Supercross racers and members of the paddock.

Tom Carson and Dr. John “Doc” Bodnar lead the team of doctors and other medical staff. In order to ensure safety and quick access to medical treatment at all professional races, the rig travels to all 17 rounds of the Supercross Series as well as all 12 stops on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross tour.

At the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Anaheim 2, I was still experiencing some pain in my wrist from a crash a few weeks earlier while test riding. While explaining what had happened to an Alpinestars employee, he suggested I get it checked out at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center and get it x-rayed.

Upon entering the trailer, I was introduced to Dr. Paul Reiman, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and the Medical Director of the Concussion Program at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center. Dr. Reiman x-rayed my wrist in several different positions.

Fortunately, I didn’t have the sort of catastrophic injury that Red Bull KTM’s Ken Roczen suffered later that night at A2—the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center was the first responder for that brutal crash. After taking a close look at the x-rays, Dr. Reiman determined my wrist was not broken.

Dr. Reiman went on to ask me if I was still planning on racing that night. I let him know that I had no intentions to, regardless of whether I was injured or not—we both got a good laugh out from that. I thanked him for believing in my riding ability, though.

Dr. Reiman then referred me to Eddie Casillas, who is the head Athletic Trainer of the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center. Casillas showed me the proper way to wrap my wrist in kinesiology tape for optimum effectiveness while riding. The kinesiology tape helps keep my wrist from excessive movement and reduce swelling.

In addition to their roles at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center on the weekends, Dr. Reiman and Casillas both work in Murrieta, California during the weekdays as well. Reiman is an orthopaedic surgeon with Corona-Temecula Orthopaedic Associates, while Casillas owns and operates his own sports medicine clinic—iCHOR Sports Medicine.

Dr. Reiman and Casillas were more than accommodating during my visit. They each handed me their business cards and let me know that if I continued to have issues with my wrist, to give them a call.

My experience at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center was fantastic. The friendly staff, along with the impressive amount of medical technology the rig is equipped, makes it a world-class operation. In sports as dangerous as supercross and motocross, it is imperative to keep everyone involved as safe as possible and help those who are injured as efficient and effective as possible. The Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center provides those services for Americas top supercross and motocross racers throughout the year.