Ducati XDiavel S Claims ‘Good Design Award 2016’ in New York

Good Design Award 2016: Ducati XDiavel S

The Ducati XDiavel S has claimed yet another international design award. It’s first came this past summer when it won the Red Dot Award 2016, a prestigious European design award that the 1199 Panigale also claimed in 2013.

The XDiavel S claimed its second international design award—the Good Design Award 2016—January 27 at the New York location of the Chicago Atheneum during the museum’s Good Design Night.

Speaking of the Good Design Award, Ducati says “established in 1950, the Good Design Award is the world’s oldest prize dedicated to the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial products and graphic designs produced around the world. For the 2016 edition of the Good Design Award, the jury evaluated more than 900 candidates from 46 countries, with products spanning practically every sector, from electronics to robotics, from furnishing to graphics and vehicles.”

The Ducati XDiavel S was the Borgo Panigale-based brand’s solution for providing a unique cruiser to the American market, which craves feet-forward cruising. It’s design was Ducati bold with a muscular flavor that the American cruiser market craves.

The XDiavel is based on the Diavel, which arrived on the market in 2011, but with forward foot controls and a belt final drive—exactly what’s found on America’s top cruisers. The XDiavel is Ducati’s third attempt at a cruiser. The other two were the unpopular Cagiva-built Indiana (1986-1990) and the base Diavel.

The XDiavel S arrives with the 1262cc Testastretta DVT that produces 156 horsepower and 95 ft/lbs of torque. The S version gets Ohlins suspension, full LED lighting, and Brembo M50 front calipers, along with the latest in Ducati electronics, including traction control, ABS and cruise control.