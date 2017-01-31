2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750
The big dog of the Harley-Davidson Street line, the Street 750 gets a larger bore to add displacement and power. While fully capable of highway speeds, the chassis and suspension will protest when riding rougher urban speeds.
The canyons aren’t a favorite locale for the Street 750, either, as cornering clearance is limited and the relaxed geometry is not conducive to the twisties. That means the Street 750 is focused on city street performance.
While the ergonomics are a big ungainly, the Street’s origins are India, and that means getting the job done in a crowded, chaotic environment. So, as an urban motorcycle, the Street 750 is a fine choice, even if it lacks the charisma of the Sportster line or the big-inch Harley-Davidsons.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Revolution X V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.35 x 2.6 inches
- Displacement: 46 cubic inches (749cc)
- Maximum torque: 44.5 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Fuel system: Mikuni Single Port Fuel Injection w/ 38mm bore
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 37mm forks/5.5 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/3.5 inches of travel
- Front tire: 100/80 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11F bias
- Rear tire: 140/75 x 15; Michelin Scorcher 11 radial
- Front wheel: 17” x 2.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 15” x 3.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper
- Rear: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($750)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 87.6 x 41.7 x 32.3 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Wheelbase: 60.4 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Right lean angle: 28.5 degrees
- Left lean angle: 28.5 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 514 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 55 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Superior Blue
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Vivid Black Deluxe
- Velocity Red Sunglo Deluxe
2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Prices (MSRP):
- $7549 (Vivid Black)
- $7844 (Black Denim; Superior Blue; Velocity Red Sunglo)
- $7999 (Vivid Black Deluxe; Velocity Red Sunglo Deluxe)
