2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750

The big dog of the Harley-Davidson Street line, the Street 750 gets a larger bore to add displacement and power. While fully capable of highway speeds, the chassis and suspension will protest when riding rougher urban speeds.

The canyons aren’t a favorite locale for the Street 750, either, as cornering clearance is limited and the relaxed geometry is not conducive to the twisties. That means the Street 750 is focused on city street performance.

While the ergonomics are a big ungainly, the Street’s origins are India, and that means getting the job done in a crowded, chaotic environment. So, as an urban motorcycle, the Street 750 is a fine choice, even if it lacks the charisma of the Sportster line or the big-inch Harley-Davidsons.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Revolution X V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.35 x 2.6 inches

Displacement: 46 cubic inches (749cc)

Maximum torque: 44.5 ft/lbs @ 4000 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Fuel system: Mikuni Single Port Fuel Injection w/ 38mm bore

Lubrication: Wet sump

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 37mm forks/5.5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks/3.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/80 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 11F bias

Rear tire: 140/75 x 15; Michelin Scorcher 11 radial

Front wheel: 17” x 2.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 15” x 3.5”; 7-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper

Rear: 300mm floating disc w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($750)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 87.6 x 41.7 x 32.3 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Wheelbase: 60.4 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Right lean angle: 28.5 degrees

Left lean angle: 28.5 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Curb weight: 514 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 55 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Superior Blue

Velocity Red Sunglo

Vivid Black Deluxe

Velocity Red Sunglo Deluxe

2017 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Prices (MSRP):

$7549 (Vivid Black)

$7844 (Black Denim; Superior Blue; Velocity Red Sunglo)

$7999 (Vivid Black Deluxe; Velocity Red Sunglo Deluxe)

