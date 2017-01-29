2017 Phoenix Supercross Results

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac became the third different winner in the 450SX class so far this season, the Colorado native completing the feat at round four of the Monster Energy Supercross series in Glendale, Ariz. Tomac pulled a massive holeshot down the 384-foot start straight at University of Phoenix Stadium on his KX450F, and led all 21 laps to take his first win of the season.

Joining Tomac on the podium was Monster Energy/Chapparal/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Chad Reed and Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey.

“The only thing I can say is that I’ve been in a funk lately,” said Tomac. “It’s been a bummer and it’s been tough mentally, too. I don’t know what to say. All I can say now is that I feel like I’m back. I was able just to ride that time. The past three weeks, it wasn’t me. It was pretty scary at one point, but hey, we’re here. Thank you to all the guys. We could’ve easily just kind of given up on it. We were kind of in the dumps, but we fought. We’re back now and bring on the next few races.”

Reed came around the first turn in sixth place and made several passes in the first half of the race aboard on his YZ450F, including Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Davi Millsaps and SmarTop/Motoconcepts/Honda’s Justin Brayton.

At the halfway point, Reed sat in fourth right behind Dungey and Team Honda’s Cole Seely. As the two battled for position, Reed passed both of them making his way into second place. Reed rode flawlessly for the remainder of the race to finish a season best second place on the night.

Aboard his KTM 450 SX-F, Dungey rounded the first corner in third place and battled with Seely for second place position in the latter part of the race, but was passed by Reed for the second place spot. Dungey was able to get around Seely to overtake third place. Dungey’s third place finish is his fourth-straight podium finish, and his points lead in the championship now lies at 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor and teammate, Marvin Musquin.

Seely had a good battle with Dungey for second, but ended up getting passed by Reed in the process and was later passed by Dungey as well. The California native put his CRF450R in fourth place and sits tied for third place in the championship with Tomac.

Millsaps put in a solid ride to finish in fifth, which is his first top five finish of the season. The veteran rider sits fifth place in the championship standings after four rounds of racing.

Brayton, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Blake Baggett, Monster Energy/Chapparal/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson rounded out the top 10, respectively.

Autotrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Weston Peick suffered a crash in the first practice of the day injuring his wrist. Peick was unable to race the night show in Glendale and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

As for former points leader and the man that won the opening two rounds, Honda Team HRC’s Ken Roczen remains in recovery after some serious arm surgery; his return is unknown as of this writing. The series now heads Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., for the first afternoon SX race of the season.

Photography by Simon Cudby

2017 Phoenix Supercross Results: Round 4, Glendale

Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cooper Webb – Yamaha YZ450F Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Dean Wilson – Yamaha YZ450F Josh Grant – Kawasaki KX450F Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Tommy Hahn – Yamaha YZ450F Christophe Pourcel – Husqvarna FC450 Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450 Jimmy Albertson – Suzuki RM-Z450 Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Cody Gilmore – Kawasaki KX450F

2017 Monster Energy Supercross Point Standings (after four of 17 rounds):