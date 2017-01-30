2016-2017 Triumph Bonneville T120 Recall Due to Throttle Sticking Open

Triumph Bonneville T120 Recall

Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,390 of its 2016-2017 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black motorcycles with heated grips due to possible sticking throttle issues.

Triumph says the heated hand grips may expand, causing the throttle to stick, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will install a spacer to prevent the throttle from sticking, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 20, 2017. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SB 546.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov, and reference NHTSA campaign number 17V035000.