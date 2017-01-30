Michelin Power RS | Next Generation Sport Tire Released (Teaser Video)

Michelin Power RS

Michelin, which took over as the official MotoGP tire in 2016, has introduced its newest sport bike tire that outperforms the previous Power 3—the Michelin Power RS.

Unveiled at the 2016 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island, the France-based Michelin claims the RS—designed with input from MotoGP—will redefine the traditional sport bike tire in five areas: grip, acceleration, braking, handling and flickability.

The RS features a dual-compound tread that outperformed its predecessor, the Pilot Power 3, by 3.5 seconds after tests in Fontanges, France; Cartagena, Spain; and Ladoux, France (2015 BMW S 1000 RR).

The rear tire features a patented construction which benefits from all new Michelin Adaptive Casing Technology (ACT+) for impeccable straight-line and cornering stability.

The tire will be available in 11 different sizes and will cover a broad spectrum of motorcycles, from KTM 125 Duke and Honda CBR250 to the Ducati Diavel and Suzuki Hayabusa.

Ultimate Motorcycling recently wrapped up a test on a set of the new Michelin RS tire, and will have the review posted soon.

Michelin Power RS sizes:

Front:

110/70 ZR17

120/60 ZR17

120/70 ZR17

Rear:

150/60 ZR17

160/60 ZR17

180/55 ZR17

180/60 ZR17

190/50 ZR17

190/55 ZR17

200/55 ZR17

240/45 ZR17

For additional information, visit Michelin Motorcycle Tires.